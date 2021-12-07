© Micron Technology

Micron plans new memory design centre

Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.

The new site, which is currently scheduled to open its doors for business in January 2022, will enable Micron to increase its access to Atlanta’s pool of technical talent to further advance its memory design and engineering position. “Atlanta is an emerging hub for high-tech innovation, and our Atlanta Design Center will serve as one of Micron's key memory design and engineering locations,” says Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron, in a press release. “Micron’s leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies are fueling critical advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and autonomous vehicle experiences, creating exciting opportunities for top talent to join us as we develop and deliver our next generation of technology innovation.” Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron maintains U.S. offices in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Virginia and has a global manufacturing and research and development (R&D) network spanning 17 countries. Micron’s new Atlanta Design Centre expansion is set to create up to 500 jobs across various STEM disciplines including computer hardware and electrical and electronic engineering, the press release reads. Memory and storage are a growing portion of the global semiconductor market and represent approximately 30% of all semiconductors today. R&D investments in the field are critical for advancing DRAM innovation.