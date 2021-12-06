© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L.

SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

The company says that the objective of this is to capitalise synergies through the companies combined product and service portfolio globally. The deal will take effect immediately. Both Lambda and SCAN brands will continue but close cooperation will be effective immediately both in sales and operations. “I am very excited with this new direction the companies are taking with this strategic and forward thinking decision. Lambda and SCAN complement each other really well and this union will inevitably imply growth and enhanced market positioning thanks to our expanded portfolio and scope,” says Our CEO Ole Pflug and newly appointed Lambda CEO in a press release.