Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China

The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.

Multilayer ceramic capacitors are high in demand and demand is also expected to grow. They are indispensable for the technical evolution of vehicles, such as the ongoing electrification and the use of electronic controls, as well as for communication infrastructures, such as servers and base station communication equipment, and for 5G smartphones. As a part of its growth strategy in the medium-term management plan 2025, the company will construct a factory on the premises of Taiyo Yuden (Changzhou) Cl., Ltd. to establish a production system that can respond to the expected increase in future demand. The new factory will provide the company with a total floor area of approximately 80,000 square metres and represents an investment of JPY 17 billion (only the building), or about EUR 133 million. Construction starts now and is currently expected to be completed in June 2023.