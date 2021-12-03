© Swissbit

Swissbit to relocate its North American operations

The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.

In early 2022, the company says that its Westford office location will gain even more importance, as it is set to become the official headquarters of Swissbit NA Inc., the company states in a blog post. The significance of this is is that it will bring the company's sales, R&D and corporate resources together in one location, which according to the company will bring the company greater synergy and scalability. "Furthermore, we continue to invest in our greatest asset in North America: our people and support infrastructure. Combining these functions under one roof in Westford, MA allows us to scale Swissbit even further and provide greater support and services to our partners and customers," the blog post reads.