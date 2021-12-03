© Nvidia Business | December 03, 2021
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm
The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
The proposed deal would give one of the largest chip companies “control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips,” the FTC says in a press release. The FTC argues that the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-gen technologies, including those used to run datacenters and driver-assistance systems in cars. “The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova, in a press release. “Tomorrow’s technologies depend on preserving today’s competitive, cutting-edge chip markets. This proposed deal would distort Arm’s incentives in chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia’s rivals. The FTC’s lawsuit should send a strong signal that we will act aggressively to protect our critical infrastructure markets from illegal vertical mergers that have far-reaching and damaging effects on future innovations.” The FTC are not the only ones concerned with the proposed deal. On November 17, Evertiq reported that UK Digital Secretary, Nadine Dorries, had ordered the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to carry out an in-depth Phase Two investigation of Nvidia's acquisition of Arm over competition and national security concerns. The deal was also dubbed as a “disaster” by Arm-cofounder Hermann Hauser, who argues that the deal should be blocked. While current Arm owner, SoftBank, stayed on course in regards to Arm’s open-licensing model and maintained its neutral stance on the market. Arm’s powerhouse status came with its decision to allow partners to develop their chips using company’s architecture; which later became an industry standard. The criticism of the deal is based on the fact that such a key supplier of licensing of designs and IP critical to the industry will fall in the hands of a competitor to the licensees. Because Arm’s technology is a critical input that enables competition between Nvidia and its competitors in several markets, the FTC’s complaint alleges that the proposed merger would give Nvidia the ability and incentive to use its control of this technology to undermine its competitors, reducing competition and ultimately resulting in reduced product quality, reduced innovation, higher prices and less choice. According to the complaint, the acquisition will harm competition in three worldwide markets in which Nvidia competes using Arm-based products. We are talking about ADAS systems for the automotive industry, CPU’s for Computing Service Providers and networking products such as DPU SmartNICs.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.
Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Global Semiconductor equipment billings jump 38% YoY in Q3 Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to US D26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI reports.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.
Amphenol acquires Halo Technology Amphenol Corporation announces that the company has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately USD 715 million. Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.
Sponsored content by OMRON EuropeInvest in advanced solutions from OMRON, Industry-leader. Achieving flawless operation takes ongoing investment in technologies such as 3D AOI. The Omron VT-S1080 3D AOI delivers value through advanced, stable, and accurate 3D capabilities. The AI-assisted and IPC-correlated Solder Joint Inspection is ideal for today’s more dynamic assemblies.
TouchNetix gains automotive qualification for family of touchscreen controller ICs UK manufacturer of high-performance touchscreen controller ICs, TouchNetix, announces that its aXiom AX112 user interface chip has gained qualification to the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q100-6 standard, validating the device’s use in applications such as the central information display in passenger cars and other types of vehicles.
Mercury Systems acquires RF module manufacturer Mercury Systems announces that the company has acquired Norcross, Georgia based RF module manufacturer, Atlanta Micro.
Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon German semiconductor manufacturer, Infineon, has via its subsidiary Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
Intel’s EU investment: Details to be expected soon Earlier this year US chip manufacturer Intel launched a USD 20 billion expansion plan which would see the construction of two new chip plants in Arizona – as well as an expansion in Europe.
X-FAB releases statement following explosion at Texas fab On November 12, 2021, an explosion occurred at X-FAB’s site in Lubbock, Texas, during maintenance work done at the deionized water system. One employee lost his life, another employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
AKM provides an update on its fire damaged fab In late October last year a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture. The fire completely ravished the fab and took a total of three days to completely extinguish. But how does the company fare today?
Micron and UMC reaches a global settlement According to the global settlement agreement, both companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeAre Encapsulation Resins Suitable for EV Applications? Beth Turner from Electrolube (MacDermid Alpha Electronic Solutions) discusses how and where encapsulation resins can be incorporated into electric vehicle design to protect vital electronics and improve overall efficiency.
A*STAR and STMicro team up on SiC R&D for the EV market The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and STMicroelectronics are launching an R&D collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.
Jochen Hanebeck to succeed Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon The Supervisory Board of German chip giant, Infineon, has decided that Jochen Hanebeck will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022.
European Semiconductor distribution sales sets new records DMASS reports a whopping 31.8% growth in semiconductors in Q3 and +44.7% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. Shortages remain biggest problem for entire industry.
Jenoptik signs agreement to sell Vincorion Jenoptik AG has signed an agreement to sell the Vincorion division. It will be acquired by a fund managed by private equity firm STAR Capital Partnership LLP.
NAND Flash revenue rises by 15% QoQ for 3Q21 The growth of the NAND Flash market in 3Q21 was primarily driven by strong demand from the data center and smartphone industries, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Samsung to invest $17 billion in new Texas fab South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has chosen Taylor, Texas to build a new, USD 17 billion, semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Qualcomm acquires Clay AIR Clay AIR, an AI powered hand tracking and gesture recognition technology company, has been acquired by Qualcomm.
AmpliTech to acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials AmpliTech Group, a designer, developer and manufacturer of signal-processing components, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of San Jose-based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a specialty distributor of semiconductor components.
Veeco ships first system from new manufacturing facility Veeco Instruments says that the company has shipped the first LSA101 Laser Spike Annealing System from its new San Jose, California facility to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer.
Smith to divest its Its solar division The distributor of electronic components says that it has signed an agreement to sell its solar sales and services division, known as ONTILITY Powered by Smith, to BBB Industries, LLC under its new division, TerrePower.
TTI to acquire SMD Inc. Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI, Inc.,has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SMD Inc., a privately held electronic component distributor headquartered in Irvine, California.
Former GlobalFoundries executive to lead IQE Following an extensive and rigorous search process, the board of the UK supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products announces that it has appointed Americo Lemos as Chief Executive Officer, starting on 10 January 2022.