Following are quarterly billings data in billions of USD with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region 3Q2021 2Q2021 3Q2020 3Q2021/2Q2021 3Q2021/3Q2020 Taiwan 7.33 5.04 4.75 45% 54% China 7.27 8.22 5.62 -12% 29% Korea 5.58 6.62 4.22 -16% 32% North America 2.29 1.68 1.37 36% 67% Japan 2.11 1.77 2.24 19% -6% Rest of World 1.35 0.84 0.60 62% 126% Europe 0.87 0.71 0.58 22% 50% Total 26.79 24.87 19.38 8% 38%

"Strong secular demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive has fueled this tremendous run of record quarterly growth for semiconductor equipment," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The semiconductor industry has demonstrated great resiliency in the face of disruptive global challenges including the chip shortage and ongoing pandemic."