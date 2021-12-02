© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling

Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.

Carling has a strong footing in switching and circuit protection technologies with a strong global presence in commercial transportation, communications infrastructure and marine markets. “The combination of our companies significantly expands our technologies and capabilities, enabling critical scale," says Dave Lesperance, Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Commercial Vehicle Business in a press release. “The addition of Carling more than doubles the size of our commercial vehicle business, and our complementary customers, channels, and products will accelerate our growth in strategic markets. It is a pleasure to welcome the Carling employees to the Littelfuse team, and we look forward to their contributions, as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.” Carling has annualised sales of approximately USD 170 million and will be reported within the Littelfuse commercial vehicle business.