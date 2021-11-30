© TouchNetix Components | November 30, 2021
TouchNetix gains automotive qualification for family of touchscreen controller ICs
UK manufacturer of high-performance touchscreen controller ICs, TouchNetix, announces that its aXiom AX112 user interface chip has gained qualification to the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q100-6 standard, validating the device’s use in applications such as the central information display in passenger cars and other types of vehicles.
The aXiom AX112, which integrates touchscreen sensing, hover sensing, force sensing and the control of haptic responses in a single chip, is available today in production volumes. Automotive manufacturers are using the capabilities of the aXiom AX112 touchscreen controller IC to develop improved display-based UXs for next-gen vehicles. Touchscreens based on the AX112 can support innovative features such as pre-select, zoom-on-approach, dial-on-display, and integrated haptic feedback without the need for additional hardware. "The AX112 has totally transformed the ability of vehicle manufacturers to build UXs which operate reliably in the automotive environment, which are safer for the driver to use, and which respond in a way which is intuitive to users. Every other touchscreen controller used in mass-production vehicles today is a repurposed consumer device – only the AX112 was built from the ground up for automotive and industrial use, and this is reflected in its superior performance, feature set and reliability," says Chris Ard, managing director of TouchNetix in a press release.
Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon German semiconductor manufacturer, Infineon, has via its subsidiary Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company.
Intel’s EU investment: Details to be expected soon Earlier this year US chip manufacturer Intel launched a USD 20 billion expansion plan which would see the construction of two new chip plants in Arizona – as well as an expansion in Europe.
X-FAB releases statement following explosion at Texas fab On November 12, 2021, an explosion occurred at X-FAB’s site in Lubbock, Texas, during maintenance work done at the deionized water system. One employee lost his life, another employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
AKM provides an update on its fire damaged fab In late October last year a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture. The fire completely ravished the fab and took a total of three days to completely extinguish. But how does the company fare today?
Micron and UMC reaches a global settlement According to the global settlement agreement, both companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron.
A*STAR and STMicro team up on SiC R&D for the EV market The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and STMicroelectronics are launching an R&D collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
Jochen Hanebeck to succeed Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon The Supervisory Board of German chip giant, Infineon, has decided that Jochen Hanebeck will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022.
European Semiconductor distribution sales sets new records DMASS reports a whopping 31.8% growth in semiconductors in Q3 and +44.7% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. Shortages remain biggest problem for entire industry.
Jenoptik signs agreement to sell Vincorion Jenoptik AG has signed an agreement to sell the Vincorion division. It will be acquired by a fund managed by private equity firm STAR Capital Partnership LLP.
NAND Flash revenue rises by 15% QoQ for 3Q21 The growth of the NAND Flash market in 3Q21 was primarily driven by strong demand from the data center and smartphone industries, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Sponsored content by OMRON EuropeInvest in advanced solutions from OMRON, Industry-leader. Achieving flawless operation takes ongoing investment in technologies such as 3D AOI. The Omron VT-S1080 3D AOI delivers value through advanced, stable, and accurate 3D capabilities. The AI-assisted and IPC-correlated Solder Joint Inspection is ideal for today’s more dynamic assemblies.
Samsung to invest $17 billion in new Texas fab South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has chosen Taylor, Texas to build a new, USD 17 billion, semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Qualcomm acquires Clay AIR Clay AIR, an AI powered hand tracking and gesture recognition technology company, has been acquired by Qualcomm.
AmpliTech to acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials AmpliTech Group, a designer, developer and manufacturer of signal-processing components, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of San Jose-based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a specialty distributor of semiconductor components.
Veeco ships first system from new manufacturing facility Veeco Instruments says that the company has shipped the first LSA101 Laser Spike Annealing System from its new San Jose, California facility to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeAre Encapsulation Resins Suitable for EV Applications? Beth Turner from Electrolube (MacDermid Alpha Electronic Solutions) discusses how and where encapsulation resins can be incorporated into electric vehicle design to protect vital electronics and improve overall efficiency.
Smith to divest its Its solar division The distributor of electronic components says that it has signed an agreement to sell its solar sales and services division, known as ONTILITY Powered by Smith, to BBB Industries, LLC under its new division, TerrePower.
TTI to acquire SMD Inc. Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI, Inc.,has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SMD Inc., a privately held electronic component distributor headquartered in Irvine, California.
Former GlobalFoundries executive to lead IQE Following an extensive and rigorous search process, the board of the UK supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products announces that it has appointed Americo Lemos as Chief Executive Officer, starting on 10 January 2022.
New promotions at Velocity Electronics The electronic components distributor announces that it has promoted Hal Juergens to Global Vice President of Sales Operations and also promoted Grant Schnabel to Global VP of Sales and Business Development.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
GaN Systems raises $150M to speed up adoption of GaN technology GaN Systems announces a USD 150 million growth capital funding round to accelerate innovation and adoption of GaN technology across its automotive, consumer, industrial, and enterprise markets.
Ian Wallace to shoulder new business development role at Digi-Key Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has promoted Ian Wallace has been to vice president, Americas and EMEA business development.
GlobalFoundries and Ford are aiming to boost chip supplies Semiconductor manufacturer, GlobalFoundries, says it is entering into a strategic collaboration with Ford Motor Company with the aim of advancing semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the United States. The companies are looking to boost chip supplies for Ford and the US auto industry.
BSL to supply semiconductor components to SDU Ban Seng Lee Industries Sdn Bhd (BSLI), a subsidiary of Malaysian BSL Corporation, has secured a Letter of Award from SD Unify Pte Ltd (SDU) to fabricate semiconductor components and sub-assembly modules.
BMW turns to Qualcomm for automated driving collaboration Qualcomm Technologies will bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group's next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms.
TI plans massive semiconductor wafer fab expansion Texas Instrument says it plans to start construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas. The company says that the site has the potential for up to four fabs to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second fabs is set to begin in 2022.
btv technologies expands production capacities in Romania Following a planning phase of almost two months, implementation has the company's complete focus. On November 01, 2021, three additional programming machines form the manufacturer Data I/O PSV7000 were put into operation in Timisoara, Romania.Load more news