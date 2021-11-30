© TouchNetix

TouchNetix gains automotive qualification for family of touchscreen controller ICs

UK manufacturer of high-performance touchscreen controller ICs, TouchNetix, announces that its aXiom AX112 user interface chip has gained qualification to the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q100-6 standard, validating the device’s use in applications such as the central information display in passenger cars and other types of vehicles.

The aXiom AX112, which integrates touchscreen sensing, hover sensing, force sensing and the control of haptic responses in a single chip, is available today in production volumes. Automotive manufacturers are using the capabilities of the aXiom AX112 touchscreen controller IC to develop improved display-based UXs for next-gen vehicles. Touchscreens based on the AX112 can support innovative features such as pre-select, zoom-on-approach, dial-on-display, and integrated haptic feedback without the need for additional hardware. "The AX112 has totally transformed the ability of vehicle manufacturers to build UXs which operate reliably in the automotive environment, which are safer for the driver to use, and which respond in a way which is intuitive to users. Every other touchscreen controller used in mass-production vehicles today is a repurposed consumer device – only the AX112 was built from the ground up for automotive and industrial use, and this is reflected in its superior performance, feature set and reliability," says Chris Ard, managing director of TouchNetix in a press release.