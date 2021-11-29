© X-FAB

X-FAB releases statement following explosion at Texas fab

On November 12, 2021, an explosion occurred at X-FAB’s site in Lubbock, Texas, during maintenance work done at the deionized water system. One employee lost his life, another employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and the consequences it has. Our heartfelt sympathies go to those impacted, their families as well as co-workers and we will offer them every support required to cope with this traumatic situation”, says Rudi De Winter, X-FAB’s Group CEO in a statement regarding the accident. X-FAB is says that it is working closely with authorities to determine the cause of the accident. The company states in the press release that there is no reason to suspect any additional risk to employees, nearby residents, or the environment. A thorough inspection was done to ensure the safety of the site and communicated to employees before production was resumed the day after the accident. A wrongful death lawsuit has been following the fatal explosion, reports local Lubbock news site KCBD. X-FAB had, according to the lawsuit, added hydrogen peroxide to a tank associated with the Deionized (DI) water system which contained resin, creating an unsafe environment, near the DI water system and water tanks.