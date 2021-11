© micron

The companies have settled a longtime battle between the companies where the US chipmaker accused the Taiwanese company of stealing and leaking its IP to state-owned Fujian Jinhua. In late October last year, UMC pleaded guilty to criminal trade secret theft and was sentenced to pay a USD 60 million fine , in exchange for its agreement to cooperate with the government in the investigation and prosecution of its co-defendant, a Chinese state-owned-enterprise, namely Fujian Jinhua. However Micron said it would continue to seek “full restitution” from the company in a separate civil lawsuit. Which is the lawsuit that has now been settled.