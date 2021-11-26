© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

A*STAR and STMicro team up on SiC R&D for the EV market

The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and STMicroelectronics are launching an R&D collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.

The companies say that the collaboration sets a foundation for a comprehensive SiC ecosystem in Singapore and will crease opportunities for other companies to engage with IME and ST in SiC research. A*STAR’s IME and STMicroelectronics aim to develop and optimise SiC integrated devices and package modules to offer significantly better performance in next-generation power electronics. “We are pleased to collaborate with STMicroelectronics to develop breakthrough technologies that meet the needs of the growing electric vehicles market. Such efforts will continue to anchor high-value R&D activities in Singapore and bolster its reputation as an attractive regional hub for research, innovation and enterprise,” says Prof Dim-Lee Kwong, Executive Director of IME in a press release. “This new collaboration with IME encourages the growth of a silicon carbide ecosystem in Singapore, as we ramp up our manufacturing activities there in addition to Catania (Italy). The multi-year collaborative effort helps us scale up our global R&D effort across our existing programs managed out of Catania and Norrköping (Sweden), covering the entire SiC value chain,” adds Edoardo Merli, Power Transistor Macro-Division General Manager and Group Vice President of STMicroelectronics Automotive and Discrete Group.