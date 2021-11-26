© Infineon

Jochen Hanebeck to succeed Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon

The Supervisory Board of German chip giant, Infineon, has decided that Jochen Hanebeck will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022.

Hanebeck was reappointed for five years, his contract runs until 31 March 2027. He has been a member of the management board and COO since 2016. He will succeed Dr. Reinhard Ploss, who has led the company as CEO since 2012. “We are delighted to present Jochen Hanebeck, an outstanding expert of both the semiconductor industry and, of course, Infineon, for the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Supervisory Board, Dr. Ploss and Mr. Hanebeck will define the details of this change in the leadership of Infineon in the coming months,” says Dr. Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon in a press release. “Jochen Hanebeck has already contributed significantly to Infineon’s profitable growth trajectory over many years in various leadership positions. With him as CEO, the company will continue its success in the undoubtedly demanding times ahead.” “Together with the Management Board team and all employees, I want to seize the opportunities that continue to present themselves to Infineon in the future, and make our customers successful in the marketplace,” says Jochen Hanebeck. “With Jochen Hanebeck, the Supervisory Board has made a very good choice for the future leadership of Infineon,” says CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss. “I have known Jochen Hanebeck for many years as a competent and reliable colleague. He is very familiar with our industry and its challenges, and I am proud that Infineon’s course will continue to be determined by a member of today’s management team in the years to come.”