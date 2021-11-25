© batman2000 dreamstime.com Components | November 25, 2021
European Semiconductor distribution sales sets new records
DMASS reports a whopping 31.8% growth in semiconductors in Q3 and +44.7% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. Shortages remain biggest problem for entire industry.
The European components distribution market is off to a record year. The slow start into 2021 has been completely replaced by a double-digit rally both in Semiconductors and IP&E (Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical) components. Q3 distribution revenue in semiconductors, as reported by DMASS members, grew by 31.8% to EUR 2.46 billion, IP&E distribution sales by 44.7% to EUR 1.13 billion. Combined, DMASS members reported 35.6% growth to EUR 3.6 billion for the period. Herman Reiter, newly appointed chairman of DMASS: “The shortage of components across the board still defines the current market situation. While we seem to enjoy a healthy growth at the moment, the pressure is on all market participants to find solutions and avoid further disruptions. When the situation will change is not clear, but we hope that 2022 will bring some relief. It is apparent that the shortage leaves its impact in the overall economic outlook across European industries.” Semiconductors: The spread of growth rates in the semiconductor distribution in Q3 ranged from -29% to 112% (both values not representative of the market but more of structural changes). Major countries and regions nevertheless showed quite a deviation, too: Germany grew by 25% to EUR 672 million, Eastern Europe by 28.7% to EUR 430 million, Italy by a staggering 54% to EUR 219 million, Nordic by 44.8% to EUR 203 million, the UK by 40% to EUR 167 million and France by 36.4% to EUR 152 million. At a product and product group level, Analog and MOS Micro as the major product groups trailed the overall market growth, while Discrete, Power, Sensors, Opto and Memories grew (way above average). Analog products grew by 24.4% to EUR 689 million, MOS Micro by 25.8% to EUR 484 million, Power by 38% to EUR 291 million, Memories by 54.4% to EUR 241 million, Opto by 34.6% to EUR 237 million, Discretes by 57.4% to EUR 149 million, Programmable Logic by 35.1% to EUR 145 million and Other Logic “only” by 11.7% to EUR 122 million. Semiconductor Sensors grew by 39.6% to EUR 72 million and Standard Logic by 35.8% to EUR 34 million. Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical Components: Starting to report to members only since 2014, DMASS for the first time reports official data on the Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical components distribution market. Sales of DMASS IPE members grew in Q3//CY21 by 44.7% to EUR 1.13 billion. The regional split is comparable to the Semiconductor market, with Germany and Eastern Europe being the biggest regional markets, followed by the Italy, the UK, France and Nordic. At the product level, Passives (EUR 539 million) and Electromechanical products (EUR 530 million) grew at a comparable pace of 45% and 46% respectively, and represent similar market sizes. Power Supplies (roughly 6% of the IPE market) grew by 35% to EUR 65 million. Chairman Hermann Reiter concludes: “It is amazing how in times of shortage, many product areas show similar high growth rates while in normal times the spread is quite huge. It is also rare to see IPE products outgrow the semiconductor side by such an extent. For 2021, we are optimistic to come close or exceed the 20% mark for year on year growth of all components; 2022 may tell a different story. We would hope that by mid-2022 we will see some relief on the supply side and the supply chain. Long-term, for the first time since the 80s, our industry sees huge geopolitical inflection marks, where availability and access to technology may drive the development rather than the actual end market demand.”
For more information visit DMASS
Samsung chooses Taylor, Texas for new semi fab South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has chosen Taylor, Texas to build a new, USD 17 billion, semiconductor manufacturing facility.
Qualcomm acquires Clay AIR Clay AIR, an AI powered hand tracking and gesture recognition technology company, has been acquired by Qualcomm.
Sponsored content by BRADY CorporationAutomatically print & place labels anywhere on a PCB in 3 seconds Brady introduces A8500 FlexCell PCB Label Printer Applicator: the label precision print and apply system developed for high quality product and component marking in PCB assembly & similar applications.
AmpliTech to acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials AmpliTech Group, a designer, developer and manufacturer of signal-processing components, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of San Jose-based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a specialty distributor of semiconductor components.
Veeco ships first system from new manufacturing facility Veeco Instruments says that the company has shipped the first LSA101 Laser Spike Annealing System from its new San Jose, California facility to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer.
Smith to divest its Its solar division The distributor of electronic components says that it has signed an agreement to sell its solar sales and services division, known as ONTILITY Powered by Smith, to BBB Industries, LLC under its new division, TerrePower.
TTI to acquire SMD Inc. Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI, Inc.,has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SMD Inc., a privately held electronic component distributor headquartered in Irvine, California.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
Former GlobalFoundries executive to lead IQE Following an extensive and rigorous search process, the board of the UK supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products announces that it has appointed Americo Lemos as Chief Executive Officer, starting on 10 January 2022.
New promotions at Velocity Electronics The electronic components distributor announces that it has promoted Hal Juergens to Global Vice President of Sales Operations and also promoted Grant Schnabel to Global VP of Sales and Business Development.
GaN Systems raises $150M to speed up adoption of GaN technology GaN Systems announces a USD 150 million growth capital funding round to accelerate innovation and adoption of GaN technology across its automotive, consumer, industrial, and enterprise markets.
Ian Wallace to shoulder new business development role at Digi-Key Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has promoted Ian Wallace has been to vice president, Americas and EMEA business development.
Sponsored content by JBCWelcome to the next generation of the rechargeable soldering iron -
GlobalFoundries and Ford are aiming to boost chip supplies Semiconductor manufacturer, GlobalFoundries, says it is entering into a strategic collaboration with Ford Motor Company with the aim of advancing semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the United States. The companies are looking to boost chip supplies for Ford and the US auto industry.
BSL to supply semiconductor components to SDU Ban Seng Lee Industries Sdn Bhd (BSLI), a subsidiary of Malaysian BSL Corporation, has secured a Letter of Award from SD Unify Pte Ltd (SDU) to fabricate semiconductor components and sub-assembly modules.
BMW turns to Qualcomm for automated driving collaboration Qualcomm Technologies will bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group's next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms.
TI plans massive semiconductor wafer fab expansion Texas Instrument says it plans to start construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas. The company says that the site has the potential for up to four fabs to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second fabs is set to begin in 2022.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
btv technologies expands production capacities in Romania Following a planning phase of almost two months, implementation has the company's complete focus. On November 01, 2021, three additional programming machines form the manufacturer Data I/O PSV7000 were put into operation in Timisoara, Romania.
Qualcomm sets new growth targets Qualcomm said that it is continuing to expand its chipset business to meet the growing opportunity for its technology at its 2021 Investor Day. The Company expects its addressable opportunity to grow from approximately USD 100 billion today to USD 700 billion in the next decade, as more devices become intelligently connected.
Riber receives order for a new production machine in Asia Riber, a supplier of semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia. While not disclosing the exact value of the deal, the company says the total value amount to several million euros.
Sponsored content by CMLPCB prototypes to series production with the same project team? Here’s how! Prototypes are important building blocks for product developers to support a product concept from the design phase to its series production. Here, it is primarily a matter of converting a concept functionally into a design, verifying it and working out optimization potential. Even with all the possibilities of today's "simulations", real sample setups are still needed to convert the theory into real results.
UK orders further investigation of Nvidia's takeover of Arm Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries has orded the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to carry out an in-depth Phase Two investigation of Nvidia's acquisition of Arm over competition and national security concerns.
Piezo Motion and Precise Motion unite Developer and manufacturer of precision motor technology and Brain Scientific company, Piezo Motion, and motion control and industrial automation solutions specialist, Precise Motion & Control, announces a distribution partnership.
Murata expands with new production building in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, has started construction on a new production building.
Würth Elektronik sets up subsidiary in South Korea Opening up a new market is difficult, but Würth Elektronik's South Korean team was successful and reached a milestone; the foundation of Wurth Electronics Korea Ltd.
ZKW ramps production and adds capacity with new expansion After about a year of construction, ZKW's new logistics centre in Wieselburg, Austria is now in operation. The new, highly automated, warehouse system will guarantee a steady, fast and efficient supply of materials for the entire production site.
Lattice Acquires Mirametrix Lattice Semiconductor announces that the company has acquired Mirametrix, a provider of AI solutions for computer vision applications, in an al cash deal.
Is this the birth of a new German memory powerhouse? Two experts with experience from executive positions at Memphis Electronic and Qimonda, will lead a new venture – Neumonda – comprised of tree separate entities, a distributor, a manufacturer and technology focused company with a substantial IP.Load more news