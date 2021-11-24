© evgenydn dreamstime.com Business | November 24, 2021
NAND Flash revenue rises by 15% QoQ for 3Q21
The growth of the NAND Flash market in 3Q21 was primarily driven by strong demand from the data center and smartphone industries, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
More specifically, NAND Flash suppliers’ hyperscaler and enterprise clients kept up their procurement activities that began in 2Q21 in order to deploy products based on new processor platforms. Major smartphone brands, on the other hand, likewise expanded their NAND Flash procurement activities during the quarter as they prepared to release their new flagship models. As such, clients in both server and smartphone industries made significant contributions to the revenue growth of the NAND Flash industry for 3Q21. At the same time, however, suppliers also warned that orders from PC OEMs began showing signs of decline. On the whole, the industry’s quarterly total NAND Flash bit shipment increased by nearly 11% QoQ for 3Q21, and the overall NAND Flash ASP rose by nearly 4% QoQ for the same quarter. Thanks to rising prices and expanding shipments, the quarterly total NAND Flash revenue increased by 15% QoQ to a new record high of USD 18.8 billion in 3Q21. Moving into 4Q21, the impact of the ongoing component gaps has widened to numerous application segments of the NAND Flash market as the capacity crunch in the foundry market remains unresolved. Currently, NAND Flash components are in abundance relative to other kinds of key components. For OEMs and ODMs, the differences between the NAND Flash inventory level and the inventory levels of other components have been growing over the past several months. Therefore, they have to scale back orders and reduce stock for NAND Flash. As inventory adjustments are happening, NAND Flash contract prices will start to drop and thus bring about an end to the several quarters of strong revenue growth enjoyed by suppliers. Samsung Owing to procurement demand from hyperscalers and smartphone brands, the NAND Flash market generally remained in shortage in 3Q21, thereby driving up Samsung’s ASP by 10% QoQ. Even so, Samsung’s NAND Flash bit shipment increased by only about 5% QoQ due to weakening demand from PC OEMs and low inventory levels of certain other components carried by Samsung’s clients. Samsung’s NAND Flash revenue for 3Q21 reached USD 6.51 billion, a 16.5% QoQ increase. Kioxia Although orders from PC OEMs began to wane, Kioxia still benefitted from orders from its major smartphone and data center clients in 3Q21, during which Kioxia’s NAND Flash bit shipment underwent a major QoQ increase exceeding 15%. As the NAND Flash market remained in a shortage situation, Kioxia’s ASP increased by about 4% QoQ, resulting in a revenue of USD 3.64 billion, which represents a 20.8% QoQ increase and the highest single-quarter revenue in Kioxia’s history. SK hynix Among all NAND Flash suppliers in 3Q21, SK hynix registered the highest growth in bit shipment at more than 20% QoQ. This performance can be attributed to several reasons: the cyclical upturn in procurement activities from smartphone brands, persistently strong demand from the data center segment, and inventory-clearing by SK hynix in anticipation of weak demand in the upcoming off-season. Thanks to an ASP increase of about 5% QoQ, SK hynix’s NAND Flash revenue for 3Q21 reached USD 2.54 billion, a 25.6% QoQ increase. Western Digital Although Western Digital’s PC OEM clients reduced their SSD orders due to supply chain disruptions, and demand from the retail end also remained weak, Western Digital was able to increase its NAND Flash bit shipment by 8% QoQ in 3Q21 due to enterprise SSD demand from the data center segment and NAND Flash demand from smartphone brands for the release of new smartphone models. Nevertheless, Western Digital’s ASP fell by 3% QoQ because the company increasingly focused on major clients and high-density products. Western Digital’s NAND Flash revenue for 3Q21 reached USD 2.49 billion, a 2.9% QoQ increase. Micron Demand from the data center segment remained strong, and clients continued to adopt Micron’s 176L products. However, Micron’s shipment share in the smartphone market lagged behind that of other NAND Flash suppliers. Furthermore, its PC OEM clients were starting to be affected by the uneven supply of semiconductor chips. In light of these factors, Micron’s NAND Flash bit shipment increased by a modest 4% QoQ. On the other hand, the NAND Flash market remained in a severe shortage in 3Q21, thereby driving up Micron’s ASP by about 5% QoQ. Hence, Micron’s NAND Flash revenue for 3Q21 reached USD 1.97 billion, an 8.8% QoQ increase. Intel Although persistently strong demand from the data center segment led to a massive price hike for enterprise SSDs and a nearly 6% increase in Intel’s ASP in 3Q21, the company was unable to fully meet its client demand since it could not procure sufficient upstream components. This lack of upstream components resulted in a severe decline of about 5% QoQ in Intel’s NAND Flash bit shipments and offset the upward momentum generated by an increase in Intel’s ASP. Intel’s NAND Flash revenue for 3Q21 reached a mere USD 1.11 billion, a slight 0.6% QoQ increase. Sales ranking of Branded NAND Flash makers, 3Q21 (in million USD)
|Company
|3Q21 revenue
|QoQ change
|3Q21 Market share
|2Q21 Market share
|Samsung
|6,51.0
|16.5%
|34.5%
|34.0%
|Kioxia
|3,638.5
|20.8%
|19.3%
|18.3%
|SK hynix
|2,544.0
|25.6%
|13.5%
|12.3%
|WDC
|2,490.0
|2.9%
|13.2%
|14.7%
|Micron
|1,971.0
|8.8%
|10.4%
|11.0%
|Intel
|1,105.0
|0.6%
|5.9%
|6.7%
|Others
|620.6
|33.6%
|3.3%
|2.8%
|Total
|18,879.1
|15.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
AmpliTech to acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials AmpliTech Group, a designer, developer and manufacturer of signal-processing components, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of San Jose-based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a specialty distributor of semiconductor components.
Veeco ships first system from new manufacturing facility Veeco Instruments says that the company has shipped the first LSA101 Laser Spike Annealing System from its new San Jose, California facility to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer.
Smith to divest its Its solar division The distributor of electronic components says that it has signed an agreement to sell its solar sales and services division, known as ONTILITY Powered by Smith, to BBB Industries, LLC under its new division, TerrePower.
TTI to acquire SMD Inc. Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI, Inc.,has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SMD Inc., a privately held electronic component distributor headquartered in Irvine, California.
Former GlobalFoundries executive to lead IQE Following an extensive and rigorous search process, the board of the UK supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products announces that it has appointed Americo Lemos as Chief Executive Officer, starting on 10 January 2022.
New promotions at Velocity Electronics The electronic components distributor announces that it has promoted Hal Juergens to Global Vice President of Sales Operations and also promoted Grant Schnabel to Global VP of Sales and Business Development.
GaN Systems raises $150M to speed up adoption of GaN technology GaN Systems announces a USD 150 million growth capital funding round to accelerate innovation and adoption of GaN technology across its automotive, consumer, industrial, and enterprise markets.
Ian Wallace to shoulder new business development role at Digi-Key Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has promoted Ian Wallace has been to vice president, Americas and EMEA business development.
GlobalFoundries and Ford are aiming to boost chip supplies Semiconductor manufacturer, GlobalFoundries, says it is entering into a strategic collaboration with Ford Motor Company with the aim of advancing semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the United States. The companies are looking to boost chip supplies for Ford and the US auto industry.
BSL to supply semiconductor components to SDU Ban Seng Lee Industries Sdn Bhd (BSLI), a subsidiary of Malaysian BSL Corporation, has secured a Letter of Award from SD Unify Pte Ltd (SDU) to fabricate semiconductor components and sub-assembly modules.
BMW turns to Qualcomm for automated driving collaboration Qualcomm Technologies will bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group's next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms.
TI plans massive semiconductor wafer fab expansion Texas Instrument says it plans to start construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas. The company says that the site has the potential for up to four fabs to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second fabs is set to begin in 2022.
btv technologies expands production capacities in Romania Following a planning phase of almost two months, implementation has the company's complete focus. On November 01, 2021, three additional programming machines form the manufacturer Data I/O PSV7000 were put into operation in Timisoara, Romania.
Qualcomm sets new growth targets Qualcomm said that it is continuing to expand its chipset business to meet the growing opportunity for its technology at its 2021 Investor Day. The Company expects its addressable opportunity to grow from approximately USD 100 billion today to USD 700 billion in the next decade, as more devices become intelligently connected.
Riber receives order for a new production machine in Asia Riber, a supplier of semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia. While not disclosing the exact value of the deal, the company says the total value amount to several million euros.
UK orders further investigation of Nvidia's takeover of Arm Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries has orded the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to carry out an in-depth Phase Two investigation of Nvidia's acquisition of Arm over competition and national security concerns.
Piezo Motion and Precise Motion unite Developer and manufacturer of precision motor technology and Brain Scientific company, Piezo Motion, and motion control and industrial automation solutions specialist, Precise Motion & Control, announces a distribution partnership.
Murata expands with new production building in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, has started construction on a new production building.
Würth Elektronik sets up subsidiary in South Korea Opening up a new market is difficult, but Würth Elektronik's South Korean team was successful and reached a milestone; the foundation of Wurth Electronics Korea Ltd.
ZKW ramps production and adds capacity with new expansion After about a year of construction, ZKW's new logistics centre in Wieselburg, Austria is now in operation. The new, highly automated, warehouse system will guarantee a steady, fast and efficient supply of materials for the entire production site.
Lattice Acquires Mirametrix Lattice Semiconductor announces that the company has acquired Mirametrix, a provider of AI solutions for computer vision applications, in an al cash deal.
Is this the birth of a new German memory powerhouse? Two experts with experience from executive positions at Memphis Electronic and Qimonda, will lead a new venture – Neumonda – comprised of tree separate entities, a distributor, a manufacturer and technology focused company with a substantial IP.
Renesas advances its initiatives in India The Japanese semiconductor company says that the operation of Renesas Electronics India will be strengthened. Under the sales strategy “Deeper and Broader”, Renesas says it will increase the range of its value-added, full system solutions offered to existing and new customers.Load more news