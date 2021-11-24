© qualcomm

Qualcomm acquires Clay AIR

Clay AIR, an AI powered hand tracking and gesture recognition technology company, has been acquired by Qualcomm.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Qualcomm’s XR technology stack with the addition of Clay AIR’s highly accurate and power-efficient hardware-agnostic technology and team comprised of computer vision, interaction design and machine learning experts. “We are truly excited about having facilitated this transaction. Qualcomm provides a great new home for an exceptional team that will contribute to a major shift in how we interact with computers, cars, and consumer electronics in the future,” says Serge Jonnaert, Senior Vice President of Technology M&A of mergers and acquisitions company Corum, in a press release. “Qualcomm and Clay AIR are both driven by a common vision of powering a seamless and high-performance metaverse experience for users and developers, and the acquisition of Clay AIR strengthens Qualcomm Technologies’ complete XR technology stack, for which hand tracking and gesture recognition technology is essential,” adds Thomas Amilien, CEO and Founder of Clay AIR.