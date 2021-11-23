© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | November 23, 2021
AmpliTech to acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials
AmpliTech Group, a designer, developer and manufacturer of signal-processing components, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of San Jose-based Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc., a specialty distributor of semiconductor components.
AmpliTech expects the purchase to deliver significant strategic and top and bottom-line benefits while also building on the company's technical and management expertise and distribution reach. Spectrum is on track to achieve unaudited 2021 revenue of USD 10 million - USD 11 mullion with 2021 pre-tax net income of approximately 25% of revenue. AmpliTech’s revenue for the past four quarters was USD 3.5 million and recently announced a record order backlog of USD 3.4 million following USD 1.2 million in new orders. Spectrum Semiconductors has a record current order backlog of USD 8 million in orders anticipated to ship through June 30, 2022, a press release detailing the transaction reads. AmpliTech will pay USD 8.0 million in cash for Spectrum Semiconductor, plus USD 1.5 million to be held in escrow through December 2022, to fund any purchase price or other adjustments, plus the grant of 188,442 restricted shares of AmpliTech common stock. With Spectrum Semiconductors, AmpliTech will gain a powerful distribution platform in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for its new line of monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) chip designs, and Spectrum has been building its radio frequency (RF) focused semiconductor revenue base. Foundry production of initial MMIC chipsets is targeted for commercial availability by the end of Q1 2022. "Spectrum Semiconductors is a perfect fit for advancing AmpliTech’s strategic goals and delivering shareholder value. With Spectrum, we will add a well-managed, growing business with a long-term track record for high quality and excellent customer service and the ideal distribution platform for the launch of our MMIC chip solutions. This transaction will allow us to more than triple our current annual revenue run rate, while also being immediately accretive to our bottom line," says AmpliTech CEO, Fawad Maqbool, in the press release. “Of equal importance, Spectrum brings us a highly satisfied, long-term, and global customer base with excellent penetration in our core end markets of aerospace, defense, automotive, and computing, along with a deep Silicon Valley presence, to support the launch of MMIC chip solutions we plan to bring to market by the end of Q1 2022,” Maqbool continues. Robert Larson, Spectrum CEO, adds, “Joining forces with AmpliTech is a big win for our company, our customers, and our suppliers. It provides us with a broader base of opportunity and exciting growth potential as we collaborate to bring AmpliTech’s premier MMIC chip solutions to market. I look forward to collaborating with the transition efforts with the AmpliTech team to execute on this exciting growth.” The transaction is expected to close within our fiscal year 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
TTI to acquire SMD Inc. Specialty distributor of electronic components, TTI, Inc.,has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire SMD Inc., a privately held electronic component distributor headquartered in Irvine, California.
Former GlobalFoundries executive to lead IQE Following an extensive and rigorous search process, the board of the UK supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products announces that it has appointed Americo Lemos as Chief Executive Officer, starting on 10 January 2022.
Sponsored content by BRADY CorporationAutomatically print & place labels anywhere on a PCB in 3 seconds Brady introduces A8500 FlexCell PCB Label Printer Applicator: the label precision print and apply system developed for high quality product and component marking in PCB assembly & similar applications.
New promotions at Velocity Electronics The electronic components distributor announces that it has promoted Hal Juergens to Global Vice President of Sales Operations and also promoted Grant Schnabel to Global VP of Sales and Business Development.
GaN Systems raises $150M to speed up adoption of GaN technology GaN Systems announces a USD 150 million growth capital funding round to accelerate innovation and adoption of GaN technology across its automotive, consumer, industrial, and enterprise markets.
Ian Wallace to shoulder new business development role at Digi-Key Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has promoted Ian Wallace has been to vice president, Americas and EMEA business development.
GlobalFoundries and Ford are aiming to boost chip supplies Semiconductor manufacturer, GlobalFoundries, says it is entering into a strategic collaboration with Ford Motor Company with the aim of advancing semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the United States. The companies are looking to boost chip supplies for Ford and the US auto industry.
Sponsored content by CMLPCB prototypes to series production with the same project team? Here’s how! Prototypes are important building blocks for product developers to support a product concept from the design phase to its series production. Here, it is primarily a matter of converting a concept functionally into a design, verifying it and working out optimization potential. Even with all the possibilities of today's "simulations", real sample setups are still needed to convert the theory into real results.
BSL to supply semiconductor components to SDU Ban Seng Lee Industries Sdn Bhd (BSLI), a subsidiary of Malaysian BSL Corporation, has secured a Letter of Award from SD Unify Pte Ltd (SDU) to fabricate semiconductor components and sub-assembly modules.
BMW turns to Qualcomm for automated driving collaboration Qualcomm Technologies will bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group's next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms.
TI plans massive semiconductor wafer fab expansion Texas Instrument says it plans to start construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants in Sherman, Texas. The company says that the site has the potential for up to four fabs to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second fabs is set to begin in 2022.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
btv technologies expands production capacities in Romania Following a planning phase of almost two months, implementation has the company's complete focus. On November 01, 2021, three additional programming machines form the manufacturer Data I/O PSV7000 were put into operation in Timisoara, Romania.
Qualcomm sets new growth targets Qualcomm said that it is continuing to expand its chipset business to meet the growing opportunity for its technology at its 2021 Investor Day. The Company expects its addressable opportunity to grow from approximately USD 100 billion today to USD 700 billion in the next decade, as more devices become intelligently connected.
Riber receives order for a new production machine in Asia Riber, a supplier of semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia. While not disclosing the exact value of the deal, the company says the total value amount to several million euros.
UK orders further investigation of Nvidia's takeover of Arm Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries has orded the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to carry out an in-depth Phase Two investigation of Nvidia's acquisition of Arm over competition and national security concerns.
Sponsored content by JBCWelcome to the next generation of the rechargeable soldering iron -
Piezo Motion and Precise Motion unite Developer and manufacturer of precision motor technology and Brain Scientific company, Piezo Motion, and motion control and industrial automation solutions specialist, Precise Motion & Control, announces a distribution partnership.
Murata expands with new production building in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, has started construction on a new production building.
Würth Elektronik sets up subsidiary in South Korea Opening up a new market is difficult, but Würth Elektronik's South Korean team was successful and reached a milestone; the foundation of Wurth Electronics Korea Ltd.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
ZKW ramps production and adds capacity with new expansion After about a year of construction, ZKW's new logistics centre in Wieselburg, Austria is now in operation. The new, highly automated, warehouse system will guarantee a steady, fast and efficient supply of materials for the entire production site.
Lattice Acquires Mirametrix Lattice Semiconductor announces that the company has acquired Mirametrix, a provider of AI solutions for computer vision applications, in an al cash deal.
Is this the birth of a new German memory powerhouse? Two experts with experience from executive positions at Memphis Electronic and Qimonda, will lead a new venture – Neumonda – comprised of tree separate entities, a distributor, a manufacturer and technology focused company with a substantial IP.
Renesas advances its initiatives in India The Japanese semiconductor company says that the operation of Renesas Electronics India will be strengthened. Under the sales strategy “Deeper and Broader”, Renesas says it will increase the range of its value-added, full system solutions offered to existing and new customers.
South Korean semiconductor giant expands with new US plant SKC, a part of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, says it will build a 12,000 square metre production plant in Georgia, U.S. by 2023 and is already planning an expansion.
paragon sells its stake in Voltabox paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has carried out its previously announced sale of it share in Voltabox AG. The company's 49% stake in Voltabox will go to two different investors.
Moov raises $41M - aims to help solve global chip shortage Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has raised USD 41 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. Other investors joining the round are public semiconductor investor Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners, Avenir Growth Fund and existing investors.