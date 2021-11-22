© IQE - for illustrative purposes only

Former GlobalFoundries executive joins IQE as CEO

Following an extensive and rigorous search proces, the board of the UK supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products announces that it has appointed Americo Lemos as Chief Executive Officer, starting on 10 January 2022.

Americo has, according to the board of IQE, the skills necessary to lead the company into the next phase of its evolution, further capitalising on the Group’s position as the scaled global epitaxy leader. Americo joins IQE from the executive team at GlobalFoundries. As GF’s Senior Vice President of Business Development for Asia Pacific and China Country President, he has been responsible for driving the business’s efficiency and growth in these critical markets. Prior to this, he held executive positions at technology companies including Qualcomm and Intel, having also worked at Flextronics, Texas Instruments and Skyworks, amongst others. "The depth and breadth of Americo’s industry expertise make him the natural choice to take the business forward in its next stage of growth. His appointment will enable us to build on our solid global industry foundations and market-leading positions, and take advantage of key structural drivers and opportunities arising with the proliferation of 5G and the Internet of Things," says Phil Smith, Executive Chairman Of IQE in a press release. "Americo is the ideal leader to take over from IQE’s founder Dr Drew Nelson, who I would like to thank for his years of passion and dedication to building the company to its current global leadership position." "I am hugely excited to be joining IQE, a business at the forefront of the UK’s high-tech manufacturing sector and one which I have long admired. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to ensure the business’s continued success and growth, and achieving our vision of being the best advanced semiconductor materials solutions company in the world," says Americo Lemos, incoming CEO Of IQE.