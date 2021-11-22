© Velocity Electronics

New promotions at Velocity Electronics

The electronic components distributor announces that it has promoted Hal Juergens to Global Vice President of Sales Operations and also promoted Grant Schnabel to Global VP of Sales and Business Development.

Hal Juergens has a nearly two decades long career at Velocity. Since joining the company back in 2002, Hal has been responsible for Velocity’s distribution sales and customer program/inventory management enterprises. His experience and skills are described as having been crucial to Velocity successfully being able to navigate disruptions in the global supply chain. In September 2021, he received a promotion to Global Vice President of Sales Operations. Hal will direct functions that support global sales productivity to deliver exceptional experiences and outcomes to Velocity’s primary stakeholders. "Over the last 19 years, Hal has led dynamic change across multiple departments continually pushing Velocity to the forefront of independent distribution. Hal’s unparalleled when it comes to dedication and commitment to Velocity’s people. His loyalty, guidance, and leadership have been critical to Velocity’s overall success. Hal is a deeply trusted colleague. It's delighting he will be a part of Velocity’s future, and I am looking forward to our continued success," says president and CEO Kris Kelly, in a press release. The second promotion landed on Grant Schnabel, who joined the company back in 2005 from the golf industry. Grant has extensive experience in sales, sourcing, and supply chain management. In 2017, he joined Velocity’s Global Leadership Team and is described as having been instrumental in reshaping Velocity’s sales culture while simultaneously driving profitability across his region. Grant’s next challenge as VP of Global Sales and Business Development will drive sales growth across all regions, globally. “Over the last 16 years, Grant has demonstrated amazing loyalty, strong critical thinking, and tremendous market knowledge. Grant has created meaningful relationships across the Velocity Ecosystem and is a deeply trusted colleague. I am thrilled Grant will be part of Velocity’s future, and I am looking forward to our continued success,” says Kris Kelly.