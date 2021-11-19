© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Ian Wallace to shoulder new business development role at Digi-Key

Electronic component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics, has promoted Ian Wallace has been to vice president, Americas and EMEA business development.

In this new expanded role, Wallace will oversee Digi-Key's Americas and EMEA business development teams, building strategies to continue the company's digital journey in both regions. Wallace's career spans more than 30 years in the electronic components industry, with experience at both electronic manufacturers and distributors. Most recently, Wallace served as senior director of EMEA business development for Digi-Key where he has led significant growth in the region for 10 years. "Digi-Key is excited to announce the expansion of this position for Ian, expanding his role to include the Americas as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa," says Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business at Digi-Key in a press release. "Ian has been instrumental in Digi-Key's growth and success in EMEA, and he is a proven leader of Digi-Key's digital model. We look forward to leveraging Ian's leadership and expertise to continue the strong momentum of growth across multiple regions."