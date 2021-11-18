© HIPA

BMW turns to Qualcomm for automated driving collaboration

Qualcomm Technologies will bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to BMW Group's next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms.

BMW Group and Qualcomm Technologies will extend their long-standing relationship to deliver safe, smart and sophisticated driving experiences to BMW Group vehicles. BMW's next generation Automated Driving stack will be based on the Snapdragon Ride vision system-on-chip (SoC), vision perception and ADAS central compute SoC controllers managed by Qualcomm Car-2-Cloud services platform, a press release reads. BMW Group will utilise Qualcomm Technologies to bring a full spectrum of ADAS/AD functions, including front, rear and surround view camera computer vision in a dedicated computer vision SoC, as well as a high-performance ADAS central compute controller, to host BMW's drive policy and other planning and driving functions. "BMW has chosen Qualcomm Technologies as our technology partner and systems solutions provider based on the company's breadth and depth of portfolio, as well as proven expertise in compute, connectivity, computer vision, advanced semiconductors and driver assistance technologies," says Nicolai Martin, SVP Driving Experience, BMW Group in the press release. "We look forward to working in direct relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to build our next-generation ADAS/AD platform, as well as to continue delivering world-class driving experiences to our customers." "Our announcement with BMW today is the onset of a new era in automotive where two technology leaders have come together to design and develop a key element of Snapdragon Digital Chassis for the next generation automobile," adds Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "We are very proud of this milestone and cannot wait to bring our jointly designed products on the road."