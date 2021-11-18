ASM presents its innovative automation concept

Since efficiency, productivity and resilience drive automation in SMT production, ASM presents at this year’s Productronica trade fair under the motto “Open Automation in the Integrated Smart Factory” a comprehensive, open and modular concept for seamless M2M communication and the integration of third-party solutions and existing systems based on open interfaces such as the Hermes standard and IPC-CFX. A practical example of this concept is presented on ASM’s Open Automation Line, which even features autonomous robots (AIVs) that supply materials and remove placement waste.

This is a product release announcement by ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.