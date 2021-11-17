© btv technologies gmbh Components | November 17, 2021
btv technologies expands production capacities in Romania
Following a planning phase of almost two months, implementation has the company's complete focus. On November 01, 2021, three additional programming machines form the manufacturer Data I/O PSV7000 were put into operation in Timisoara, Romania.
These three new programming machines will contribute to a 30% increase of the production capacity. This way the annual programming capacity increases to a maximum quantity of 30 million microcontrollers, the company states in a press release. To reach these maximum quantities, a team will run three shifts, 7 days per week in Timisoara. Via this investment, btv technologies S.R.L. in Timisoara is now set to successfully meet customer demand in the coming years.
UK orders further investigation of Nvidia's takeover of Arm Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries has orded the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to carry out an in-depth Phase Two investigation of Nvidia's acquisition of Arm over competition and national security concerns.
Piezo Motion and Precise Motion unite Developer and manufacturer of precision motor technology and Brain Scientific company, Piezo Motion, and motion control and industrial automation solutions specialist, Precise Motion & Control, announces a distribution partnership.
Murata expands with new production building in Thailand Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, has started construction on a new production building.
Würth Elektronik sets up subsidiary in South Korea Opening up a new market is difficult, but Würth Elektronik's South Korean team was successful and reached a milestone; the foundation of Wurth Electronics Korea Ltd.
ZKW ramps production and adds capacity with new expansion After about a year of construction, ZKW's new logistics centre in Wieselburg, Austria is now in operation. The new, highly automated, warehouse system will guarantee a steady, fast and efficient supply of materials for the entire production site.
Lattice Acquires Mirametrix Lattice Semiconductor announces that the company has acquired Mirametrix, a provider of AI solutions for computer vision applications, in an al cash deal.
Is this the birth of a new German memory powerhouse? Two experts with experience from executive positions at Memphis Electronic and Qimonda, will lead a new venture – Neumonda – comprised of tree separate entities, a distributor, a manufacturer and technology focused company with a substantial IP.
Renesas advances its initiatives in India The Japanese semiconductor company says that the operation of Renesas Electronics India will be strengthened. Under the sales strategy “Deeper and Broader”, Renesas says it will increase the range of its value-added, full system solutions offered to existing and new customers.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
South Korean semiconductor giant expands with new US plant SKC, a part of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, says it will build a 12,000 square metre production plant in Georgia, U.S. by 2023 and is already planning an expansion.
paragon sells its stake in Voltabox paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has carried out its previously announced sale of it share in Voltabox AG. The company's 49% stake in Voltabox will go to two different investors.
Moov raises $41M - aims to help solve global chip shortage Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has raised USD 41 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. Other investors joining the round are public semiconductor investor Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners, Avenir Growth Fund and existing investors.
Gallium Semi opens new European R&D centre Gallium Semiconductor, a supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions for 5G mobile communications, launches its European research and development (R&D) center in Nijmegen, Netherlands.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Rebound Electronics expands its footprint in Asia The independent supplier of electronic components has continued to expand its capabilities and resources across Asia throughout the pandemic. In this latest investment the company has opened a new office in Taipei, Taiwan.
SkyWater expands and establishes a presence in Indiana US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, has signed a lease with Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) to accommodate an initial SkyWater team in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon, Indiana, adjacent to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane).
Infineon closes 2021 fiscal year with record quarter “Infineon has closed the 2021 fiscal year with an outstanding fourth quarter. We are stronger than ever and report revenue of over EUR 11 billion for a full fiscal year for the first time, with significantly higher profitability," said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon.
discoverIE to sell its Acal BFi Distribution Business discoverIE Group plc, designer and manufacturer of customised electronics to industry, will sell its Acal BFi, the Group’s electronic component distribution business.
Sponsored content by congatec GmbHUnlocking the Full Potential of Edge Workload Consolidation Embedded processor cores and expenses incurred are two variables that are indirectly proportional: A higher number of embedded processor cores results in reduced costs as the cores begin consolidating the workload by allocating the tasks to a single edge computing platform. While this cost-efficient measure successfully causes a decrease in the overall number of distributed embedded systems, it can only be achieved by accurately balancing out the computing cores and their respective virtual machines. This is where computer-on-modules come in to play: When paired with real-time virtual machines, Computer-on Modules help designers realize this balance proficiently.
Electrocomponents plans new US innovation hub in Texas Electrocomponents says that it has entered into a new partnership that will establish the company's first innovation hub and customer demonstration center in North America.
Quantum-Si acquires Majelac to strengthen chip supply chain Life sciences tools company, Quantum-Si Incorporated, announces that it has acquired Majelac Technologies LLC, a privately-owned company providing semiconductor packaging and integrated circuit assembly services.
II-VI to supply SiC substrates for Tianyu's power electronics II‐VI Incorporated says it has been selected by Dongguan Tianyu Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., as the company's primary strategic partner for supply of 150 mm SiC substrates for power electronics.
Bosch wants to create a European supply chain for SiC semiconductors In a consortium led by Bosch, a total of 34 companies, universities, and research institutes from seven European countries have joined forces to work toward securing a leading role for Europe in new technologies based on silicon carbide
RS Components officially opens extended distribution centre Distributor RS Components (RS), has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the company’s distribution centre (DC) at Bad Hersfeld, Germany.
Micross Components invests in Hentec/RPS system Orlando, Florida-based Micross Components, a provider of component modification services, has invested in a photon steam aging system to provide accelerated life testing through simulating elongated storage conditions for high reliability applications.
TSMC to build new fab in Japan together with Sony TSMC will establish a subsidiary, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), in Kumamoto, Japan to provide foundry service with initial technology of 22/28-nanometer processes to address the global market demand for specialty technologies, with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) participating as a minority shareholder.
KLA officially opens $200 million second HQ in Michigan KLA Corporation has officially opened its second U.S. headquarters, a $200 million facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.Load more news