Unlocking the Full Potential of Edge Workload Consolidation

Embedded processor cores and expenses incurred are two variables that are indirectly proportional: A higher number of embedded processor cores results in reduced costs as the cores begin consolidating the workload by allocating the tasks to a single edge computing platform. While this cost-efficient measure successfully causes a decrease in the overall number of distributed embedded systems, it can only be achieved by accurately balancing out the computing cores and their respective virtual machines. This is where computer-on-modules come in to play: When paired with real-time virtual machines, Computer-on Modules help designers realize this balance proficiently.