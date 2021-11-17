© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Piezo Motion and Precise Motion unite

Developer and manufacturer of precision motor technology and Brain Scientific company, Piezo Motion, and motion control and industrial automation solutions specialist, Precise Motion & Control, announces a distribution partnership.

Through this partnership, Precise Motion will expand its product line to offer unique piezoelectric motors to its customers. Piezo Motion’s technology meets Precise Motion’s needs for a compact design along with cost-effective automation. Piezo Motion’s multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor that is designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy. “What was attractive to us was Piezo Motion offers advanced technology in a small, economical package,” says Charlie White, president and manager of Precise Motion in a press release. “Everything about their motors is intriguing. Generally, this type of precision mechanics has been too big and too expensive. We feel this will open a lot of doors in the markets we serve, especially the medical device market.” Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions. “Piezo Motion’s innovation continues to support the surge in market demand,” adds Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “The partnership with Precise Motion will deliver groundbreaking applications, especially for manufacturers that are looking for reliable motors to power devices that require performance and precision.”