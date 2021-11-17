© Wurth Elektronik

Würth Elektronik sets up subsidiary in South Korea

Opening up a new market is difficult, but Würth Elektronik's South Korean team was successful and reached a milestone; the foundation of Wurth Electronics Korea Ltd.

The new local subsidiary of the electronic component manufacturer is located in the Gangseo-gu district in the west of Seoul. By the end of the year, ten employees will be working here, the company states in a press release. Industrial customers in country were acquired by Würth Elektronik back in 2012. The customer base and technical sales team has since grown. In 2015, investments were made in production capacities for inductors in the South Korean market. And this year, the sales subsidiary was established, which means that the company's official South Korean subsidiary is Wurth Electronics Korea Ltd. "It is our desire to establish ourselves even more in the market in Korea and strengthen our brand among our customers with service and innovations. With our motto 'more than you expect!', we want to inspire our customers in various sectors such as industry, IoT, medical technology and mobility," says Michon Kim, Managing Director at Wurth Electronics Korea in the press release.