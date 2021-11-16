© Neumonda GmbH

Is this the birth of a new German memory powerhouse?

Two experts with experience from executive positions at Memphis Electronic and Qimonda, will lead a new venture – Neumonda – comprised of tree separate entities, a distributor, a manufacturer and technology focused company with a substantial IP.

This year is specialty memory distributor and memory module manufacturer, Memphis Electronic’s 30th anniversary. And to celebrate the milestone a major event is taking place, which according to the management, will positions the company for global growth and address the current surge of specialty memory solutions. Memphis Electronic will go through a Management Buyout, lead by Walden International, a global venture capital firm that specialises in technology investments, the new company discloses in a press release. As part of this transaction, Neumonda, a new trading company has been set up which will governs what is being touted as “the most complete specialty memory portfolio” under three separate entities; Memphis Electronic, a distributor of memory ICs and module solutions; Intelligent Memory, a memory manufacturer; Neumonda Technology, technology company who sits on IP for a new application-based system-level Tester and Failure Analysis. Current Memphis Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and former Vice President of Memory Product Development at Qimonda, Prof. Dr. Peter Poechmueller, as well as Marco Mezger, the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of Memphis Electronic will lead the new holding company. Prof. Dr. Peter Poechmueller will shoulder the role as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and will focus on Neumonda Technology to further expansion of its IP portfolios. Marco Mezger, a wellknow leader in the semiconductor industry will drive the global expansion of Neumonda and its subsidiaries as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). "The recent pandemic has accelerated technology usage across all industries by huge factor and is driving the tremendous demand for specialty memory and storage," explains Marco Mezger in the press release.. "With our new corporate structures, we are creating a unique memory competence in the market that addresses the need for memory and storage solutions along the entire value chain and will enable us for global success and growth." Evertiq reached out to Marco Mezger for further details on the new set up. Considering the current geopolitical landscape, as well as the shortage of production capacity in the semiconductor space, how will Neumonda – with its fabless structure – spread out its risks? “Neumonda is a holding company. The related independent acting companies like Memphis Electronic is a distributor with a total portfolio of 20 manufacturer lines and a variety of memory technologies. Intelligent Memory is a manufacturer and the other independent acting company. Intelligent Memory has an own factory for module production with various supply chains for a wide range of products and a long term history with some of the suppliers going back up to 30 years. We will be able to provide customers with alternatives if certain manufacturers would have challenges due to shortages in their supply chain, since we have access to the majority of the memory companies for a very long time,” Mr. Mezger explains to Evertiq in an emailed statement. Intelligent Memory will expand into NAND Flash based storage products; this is both a heavily competitive space and investment heavy as well. How will Neumonda separate itself from the rest of the pack? “We are building a strategic partnership with top SSD NAND FLASH suppliers, who are enabling us with certain features to customize our product Hardware and Firmware to fully differentiate our products feature sets against the rest of the market participants. Our product portfolio would be highly customizable, competitive, with great value add features set for our end customers.” In your new role, you will drive Neumonda’s global expansion – how will the first phase (or years) of this expansion look? “With the establishment of the Neumonda holding, we are paving the way for the individual companies to thrive. Memphis Electronic will expand its line card with with suppliers of emerging memory technologies and hire more team members around the world. Intelligent Memory will establish regional headquarters in EMEA and America plus establishing a global distribution network and representatives. At Neumonda Technology we continue to file for more application and system level based testing patents and will develop and build testers, hardware and software, for us and for our industry,” the EVP and COO concludes.