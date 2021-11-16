ODU at productronica 2021: a new kind of flexibility for mass interconnect

At this year's productronica in Munich, ODU will be on site with the company’s ODU-MAC Black-Line modular mass interconnect solution. This system ensures a high degree of flexibility when testing PCBs and electronically assembled units.

