Lattice Acquires Mirametrix

Lattice Semiconductor announces that the company has acquired Mirametrix, a provider of AI solutions for computer vision applications, in an al cash deal.

Mirametrix software has been deployed in more than 20 million end user systems worldwide. Combining Mirametrix’s expertise with Lattice’s hardware and software solution stacks creates an end-to-end AI and computer vision solution that spans from the hardware to the application layer. Additional details on the transaction has not been disclosed. “Providing easy-to-use application-specific software solution stacks continues to be a key part of our strategy to make it easy for customers to adopt Lattice and get to market quickly. Adding Mirametrix’s proven AI and computer vision software to our existing solution stack portfolio will make it even easier for our customers to quickly add more intelligence to their applications,” says Jim Anderson, President and CEO, Lattice Semiconductor in a press release.. “Having worked closely with Mirametrix as a partner for nearly two years, we are excited to welcome them to Lattice as we continue to expand our talented software team.” “Mirametrix was founded with the vision of driving a new era in human-computer interaction and delivering more natural and intuitive user experiences,” adds Denis Lavallee, CEO, Mirametrix. “We are excited to join the Lattice family and to accelerate AI and computer vision innovation together.”