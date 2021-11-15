© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Renesas advances its initiatives in India

The Japanese semiconductor company says that the operation of Renesas Electronics India will be strengthened. Under the sales strategy “Deeper and Broader”, Renesas says it will increase the range of its value-added, full system solutions offered to existing and new customers.

As part of these initiatives, new local leadership was appointed, and the Renesas India entity will become independent. In addition, Renesas India’ newly established local System and Solution Engineering Team (SST) will develop easy to use products that meet the needs of customers. Furthermore, the company says it will expand its Indian campus to include a comprehensive laboratory to develop optimal solutions. India’s rapid market growth is becoming increasingly crucial for Renesas’ sales strategy, with many new emerging segments such as telecommunication, renewable energy and IoT, as well as existing high growth segments including electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Renesas is reassigning its focus on India by strengthening its local operations and cooperating with local distributors to maximise growth opportunities, a press release reads. Renesas has appointed Susanta Sengupta as the President of Renesas India. Susanta has over 15 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, with a rich background in analog products in numerous global semiconductor companies. Srikhanth Nagaraj has also been appointed as the Head of Sales and the SST in India. In addition, Renesas’ office in India will be relocated to a larger campus in Bengaluru. The company says in the press statement that the new campus will accommodate more space and a comprehensive laboratory facility for development and testing of products and system solutions aimed for the local market. Renesas will also establish a local SST to develop system solutions tailored for the Indian market.