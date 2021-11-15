© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | November 15, 2021
Renesas advances its initiatives in India
The Japanese semiconductor company says that the operation of Renesas Electronics India will be strengthened. Under the sales strategy “Deeper and Broader”, Renesas says it will increase the range of its value-added, full system solutions offered to existing and new customers.
As part of these initiatives, new local leadership was appointed, and the Renesas India entity will become independent. In addition, Renesas India’ newly established local System and Solution Engineering Team (SST) will develop easy to use products that meet the needs of customers. Furthermore, the company says it will expand its Indian campus to include a comprehensive laboratory to develop optimal solutions. India’s rapid market growth is becoming increasingly crucial for Renesas’ sales strategy, with many new emerging segments such as telecommunication, renewable energy and IoT, as well as existing high growth segments including electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Renesas is reassigning its focus on India by strengthening its local operations and cooperating with local distributors to maximise growth opportunities, a press release reads. Renesas has appointed Susanta Sengupta as the President of Renesas India. Susanta has over 15 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, with a rich background in analog products in numerous global semiconductor companies. Srikhanth Nagaraj has also been appointed as the Head of Sales and the SST in India. In addition, Renesas’ office in India will be relocated to a larger campus in Bengaluru. The company says in the press statement that the new campus will accommodate more space and a comprehensive laboratory facility for development and testing of products and system solutions aimed for the local market. Renesas will also establish a local SST to develop system solutions tailored for the Indian market.
Moov raises $41M - aims to help solve global chip shortage Moov, a marketplace for pre-owned manufacturing equipment, has raised USD 41 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. Other investors joining the round are public semiconductor investor Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners, Avenir Growth Fund and existing investors.
Gallium Semi opens new European R&D centre Gallium Semiconductor, a supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions for 5G mobile communications, launches its European research and development (R&D) center in Nijmegen, Netherlands.
Rebound Electronics expands its footprint in Asia The independent supplier of electronic components has continued to expand its capabilities and resources across Asia throughout the pandemic. In this latest investment the company has opened a new office in Taipei, Taiwan.
SkyWater expands and establishes a presence in Indiana US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, has signed a lease with Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) to accommodate an initial SkyWater team in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon, Indiana, adjacent to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane).
Infineon closes 2021 fiscal year with record quarter “Infineon has closed the 2021 fiscal year with an outstanding fourth quarter. We are stronger than ever and report revenue of over EUR 11 billion for a full fiscal year for the first time, with significantly higher profitability," said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon.
discoverIE to sell its Acal BFi Distribution Business discoverIE Group plc, designer and manufacturer of customised electronics to industry, will sell its Acal BFi, the Group’s electronic component distribution business.
Electrocomponents plans new US innovation hub in Texas Electrocomponents says that it has entered into a new partnership that will establish the company's first innovation hub and customer demonstration center in North America.
Quantum-Si acquires Majelac to strengthen chip supply chain Life sciences tools company, Quantum-Si Incorporated, announces that it has acquired Majelac Technologies LLC, a privately-owned company providing semiconductor packaging and integrated circuit assembly services.
II-VI to supply SiC substrates for Tianyu's power electronics II‐VI Incorporated says it has been selected by Dongguan Tianyu Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., as the company's primary strategic partner for supply of 150 mm SiC substrates for power electronics.
Bosch wants to create a European supply chain for SiC semiconductors In a consortium led by Bosch, a total of 34 companies, universities, and research institutes from seven European countries have joined forces to work toward securing a leading role for Europe in new technologies based on silicon carbide
RS Components officially opens extended distribution centre Distributor RS Components (RS), has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the company’s distribution centre (DC) at Bad Hersfeld, Germany.
Micross Components invests in Hentec/RPS system Orlando, Florida-based Micross Components, a provider of component modification services, has invested in a photon steam aging system to provide accelerated life testing through simulating elongated storage conditions for high reliability applications.
TSMC to build new fab in Japan together with Sony TSMC will establish a subsidiary, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), in Kumamoto, Japan to provide foundry service with initial technology of 22/28-nanometer processes to address the global market demand for specialty technologies, with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) participating as a minority shareholder.
KLA officially opens $200 million second HQ in Michigan KLA Corporation has officially opened its second U.S. headquarters, a $200 million facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Trymax moves to a new manufacturing facility Netherland-based Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV (Trymax), a supplier of plasma solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, is moving to a new manufacturing facility in Nijmegen.
Amkor to expand capacity with new factory in Vietnam Semiconductor packaging and test service provider, Amkor Technology, plans to build a new factory in Bac Ninh, Vietnam. The first phase of the factory will focus on providing System in Package (SiP) assembly and test solutions to semiconductor and electronic manufacturing companies.
SkyWater's Minnesota facility achieves AS9100 SkyWater Technology says that its Minnesota facility has completed certification to AS9100, the standardised quality management system for organisations that design, develop or provide aviation, space and defense products and services.
Murata expands with new production building in Japan Komoro Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata located in Komoro, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, will start the construction of a new production building in November 2021.
Qorvo acquires provider of SiC power semiconductors Qorvo, a provider of innovative RF solutions, has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.
NI strengthens position in electrification and battery test Test specialist NI has acquired NH Research (NHR), a supplier of power conversion and power supply test systems. But that’s not all, NI has also entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the EV Systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger GmbH.
DuPont to acquire Rogers Corporation Rogers Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that values Rogers at approximately USD 5.2 billion.
onsemi completes its acquisition of GTAT On Semiconductor (onsemi) has completed its acquisition of silicon carbide producer, GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT). The acquisition will enhance onsemi’s ability to secure and grow supply of SiC.
Samsung's looking to triple foundry chip production capacity The South Korean electronics giant said during an earnings call on Thursday that it plans to increase – or rather triple – its foundry production capacity by 2026.
Singulus receives order from European semiconductor manufacturer Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from a European semiconductor manufacturer for a vacuum coating system of the type ROTARIS. The contract volume is in the low single-digit million euros.Load more news