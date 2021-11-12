© Rebound - for illustrative purposes only Components | November 12, 2021
Rebound Electronics expands its footprint in Asia
The independent supplier of electronic components has continued to expand its capabilities and resources across Asia throughout the pandemic. In this latest investment the company has opened a new office in Taipei, Taiwan.
The company describes Taiwan as a very attractive market and also one of the world’s most strategic markets. And given the strategic importance of Taiwan, Rebound has not simply set up a trading office but invested further by forming a Taiwanese entity, the company states in a press release. Stacy Liao, Sales Director, based in Taipei, will be heading the Taiwan operation. She brings a wealth of industry experience & has been with Rebound for two years. “I understand the Taiwanese market, Rebound, and the industry,” Stacy Liao says in the press release. “I have approved job requisitions to hire for several roles in both Sales & Purchasing. This gives clients & the team a clear message on the long-term commitment by Rebound to Taiwan.” “We are still in the eye of the longest and deepest component supply shortage in the history of the industry. Customers are re-evaluating their supply chains, supply base, and logistic solutions to both keep production going today & in the future. Rebound Asia’s accelerated growth strategy is benefiting from both scenarios. We are and always will be 100% customer focused,“ adds Grant Fairbairn MD Rebound Asia.
discoverIE to sell its Acal BFi Distribution Business discoverIE Group plc, designer and manufacturer of customised electronics to industry, will sell its Acal BFi, the Group’s electronic component distribution business.
Electrocomponents plans new US innovation hub in Texas Electrocomponents says that it has entered into a new partnership that will establish the company's first innovation hub and customer demonstration center in North America.
Sponsored content by TotechShortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. Since the COVID-19 outbreak people worldwide have been forced to work and communicate from home, and sales of PC’s, game consoles and other smart devices have picked-up big time. This has resulted in a very high demand and shortage of electronic components in other industries. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Quantum-Si acquires Majelac to strengthen chip supply chain Life sciences tools company, Quantum-Si Incorporated, announces that it has acquired Majelac Technologies LLC, a privately-owned company providing semiconductor packaging and integrated circuit assembly services.
II-VI to supply SiC substrates for Tianyu's power electronics II‐VI Incorporated says it has been selected by Dongguan Tianyu Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., as the company's primary strategic partner for supply of 150 mm SiC substrates for power electronics.
Bosch wants to create a European supply chain for SiC semiconductors In a consortium led by Bosch, a total of 34 companies, universities, and research institutes from seven European countries have joined forces to work toward securing a leading role for Europe in new technologies based on silicon carbide
RS Components officially opens extended distribution centre Distributor RS Components (RS), has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the company’s distribution centre (DC) at Bad Hersfeld, Germany.
Sponsored content by Würth eisosCustom Terminal blocks ‘Tailored to your needs’ by Würth Elektronik With over 2000 products, the range of terminal blocks from Würth Elektronik offers everything you need. And just in case you need more, Würth Elektronik has reintroduced it’s “more than you expect” option – bespoke “tailored to your needs” solutions ranging from assemblies and markings to products that are developed and produced especially for you. In short: every cable has a place here.
Micross Components invests in Hentec/RPS system Orlando, Florida-based Micross Components, a provider of component modification services, has invested in a photon steam aging system to provide accelerated life testing through simulating elongated storage conditions for high reliability applications.
TSMC to build new fab in Japan together with Sony TSMC will establish a subsidiary, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), in Kumamoto, Japan to provide foundry service with initial technology of 22/28-nanometer processes to address the global market demand for specialty technologies, with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) participating as a minority shareholder.
KLA officially opens $200 million second HQ in Michigan KLA Corporation has officially opened its second U.S. headquarters, a $200 million facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Trymax moves to a new manufacturing facility Netherland-based Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV (Trymax), a supplier of plasma solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, is moving to a new manufacturing facility in Nijmegen.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Amkor to expand capacity with new factory in Vietnam Semiconductor packaging and test service provider, Amkor Technology, plans to build a new factory in Bac Ninh, Vietnam. The first phase of the factory will focus on providing System in Package (SiP) assembly and test solutions to semiconductor and electronic manufacturing companies.
SkyWater's Minnesota facility achieves AS9100 SkyWater Technology says that its Minnesota facility has completed certification to AS9100, the standardised quality management system for organisations that design, develop or provide aviation, space and defense products and services.
The Perilous Path from the Transducer to the ADC: What’s an Engineer to Do? Question: Is there a building block that allows me to take a tiny transducer output signal directly to an ADC input voltage?
Murata expands with new production building in Japan Komoro Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata located in Komoro, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, will start the construction of a new production building in November 2021.
Sponsored content by CogiscanLive at Productronica – Cogiscan’s Collaborative SMT Solutions Cogiscan will be joining iTAC Software in their booth at productronica – Hall A3, Booth #161. Since iTAC’s acquisition of Cogiscan earlier this year, the two companies have joined forces to offer the best and most comprehensive shopfloor control within the electronics manufacturing industry.
Qorvo acquires provider of SiC power semiconductors Qorvo, a provider of innovative RF solutions, has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.
NI strengthens position in electrification and battery test Test specialist NI has acquired NH Research (NHR), a supplier of power conversion and power supply test systems. But that’s not all, NI has also entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the EV Systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger GmbH.
DuPont to acquire Rogers Corporation Rogers Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that values Rogers at approximately USD 5.2 billion.
onsemi completes its acquisition of GTAT On Semiconductor (onsemi) has completed its acquisition of silicon carbide producer, GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT). The acquisition will enhance onsemi’s ability to secure and grow supply of SiC.
Samsung's looking to triple foundry chip production capacity The South Korean electronics giant said during an earnings call on Thursday that it plans to increase – or rather triple – its foundry production capacity by 2026.
Singulus receives order from European semiconductor manufacturer Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from a European semiconductor manufacturer for a vacuum coating system of the type ROTARIS. The contract volume is in the low single-digit million euros.
Advantest acquires R&D Altanova Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc.
ASE expands production – looking to add thousands of jobs ASE Technology Holding, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, has reportedly launched a massive recruitment drive for its production basse in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where it's looking to hire over 2’000 workers.
How a 16-Bit Output Module with Voltage and Current Outputs Can Be Controlled with Full Isolation Question: How could I design a microcontroller-controlled isolated 16-bit output module?
SK Hynix acquires chip contract manufacturer SK Hynix has reportedly entered into a deal to acquire Key Foundry, a South Korea-based chip contract manufacturer, for close to half a billion dollar.
AT&S starts construction of its expansion in Southeast Asia Austrian printed circuit boards and IC substrates manufacturer, AT&S, has detailed the company’s planned investment in a new factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah in Malaysia.Load more news