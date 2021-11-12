© Rebound - for illustrative purposes only

Rebound Electronics expands its footprint in Asia

The independent supplier of electronic components has continued to expand its capabilities and resources across Asia throughout the pandemic. In this latest investment the company has opened a new office in Taipei, Taiwan.

The company describes Taiwan as a very attractive market and also one of the world’s most strategic markets. And given the strategic importance of Taiwan, Rebound has not simply set up a trading office but invested further by forming a Taiwanese entity, the company states in a press release. Stacy Liao, Sales Director, based in Taipei, will be heading the Taiwan operation. She brings a wealth of industry experience & has been with Rebound for two years. “I understand the Taiwanese market, Rebound, and the industry,” Stacy Liao says in the press release. “I have approved job requisitions to hire for several roles in both Sales & Purchasing. This gives clients & the team a clear message on the long-term commitment by Rebound to Taiwan.” “We are still in the eye of the longest and deepest component supply shortage in the history of the industry. Customers are re-evaluating their supply chains, supply base, and logistic solutions to both keep production going today & in the future. Rebound Asia’s accelerated growth strategy is benefiting from both scenarios. We are and always will be 100% customer focused,“ adds Grant Fairbairn MD Rebound Asia.