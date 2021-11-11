© Infineon

Infineon closes 2021 fiscal year with record quarter

“Infineon has closed the 2021 fiscal year with an outstanding fourth quarter. We are stronger than ever and report revenue of over EUR 11 billion for a full fiscal year for the first time, with significantly higher profitability," said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon.

The German semiconductor giant reports fourth quarter revenue of EUR 3.00 billion, an increase of 10% from the preceding quarter and up 21% from the same period 2020. For the full fiscal year of 2021 the company managed to record revenues of 11.06 billion, an increase of 29% from 2020. "Our corporate strategy is fully focused on the key trends of electrification and digitalization. We have established a first-class position that is enabling us to shape both of these fields with innovative technologies. In light of the continued high demand for semiconductors needed for the energy-efficient, connected world, we expect the 2022 fiscal year to be a strong one. We are investing significantly more in order to take advantage of opportunities to grow. We are continuing to expand our manufacturing capacities – for silicon as well as for the compound semiconductors silicon carbide and gallium nitride," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in a press release. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year rose to EUR 478 million, compared with EUR 347 million in the previous three-month period. Operating profit for the entire financial year of 2021 fiscal year increased to EUR 1.47 billion, compared with EUR 581 million in 2020.