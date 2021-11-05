© SkyWater

SkyWater's Minnesota facility achieves AS9100

SkyWater Technology says that its Minnesota facility has completed certification to AS9100, the standardised quality management system for organisations that design, develop or provide aviation, space and defense products and services.

Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO says in a press release that achieving the AS9100 certification at the company's Minnesota facility reflects its commitment to meet the critical requirements of its aerospace and defense customers. He continues to say that the company intends to pursue this certification for our advanced packaging facility in Florida. “We believe advanced packaging is a growing part of the end-to-end semiconductor value chain that both the U.S. Government and industry customers want to expand domestically. This certification opens up new missions and market segments for SkyWater to serve – and as a U.S.-based, DOD-Trusted facility, this level of quality management will benefit all of our customers, regardless of market," the CEO concludes.