© kritchanut dreamstime.com

DuPont to acquire Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that values Rogers at approximately USD 5.2 billion.

Rogers’ shareholders will receive USD 277 in cash per share. Following the closing of the transaction, which is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2022, Rogers will be integrated into DuPont’s Electronics & Industrial business unit, a press release reads. Rogers applications engineering, design expertise, and customer relationships will form a strong strategic fit with DuPont’s own capabilities and collaborative approach. “Rogers is a recognized global leader in advanced materials solutions, and this combination with DuPont will help accelerate our long-term growth in EV/HEV, ADAS and other key markets,” says Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO in the press release. “The Rogers’ team has created a growth-focused organization built on a foundation of strong technology leadership and customer intimacy. Our combination with DuPont, a proven leader in technology-based materials, provides resources and support to allow Rogers to scale for success. Rogers is a natural fit with DuPont, and this combination will create an exciting next chapter for Rogers’ customers, employees and partners.” “Rogers is a results-driven organization with excellent technical expertise and deep customer relationships that align well with DuPont’s leading innovation and applied material science capabilities,” adds Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and CEO. “The combination of Rogers with our Electronics & Industrial business further strengthens our market-leading portfolio and ability to bring new solutions to exciting end markets. We look forward to welcoming Rogers’ employees and working together to deliver essential innovations that help our customers and company grow.” Transaction Details The Board of Directors of Rogers has unanimously approved the agreement with DuPont and recommends that the Rogers’ shareholders vote in favor of the transaction at the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be called in connection with the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Rogers’ shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.