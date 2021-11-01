© Samsung Electronics - for illustrative purposes only

Samsung's looking to triple foundry chip production capacity

The South Korean electronics giant said during an earnings call on Thursday that it plans to increase – or rather triple – its foundry production capacity by 2026.

Samsung executive, Han Seung-hoon, said during the earnings conference call that the company is planning to expand its capacity at it operations in Pyeongtaek to meet customer demands. He also stated that the company is mulling a new fab in the US in order to keep up with rising demands. "We plan to expand our capacity about three times by 2026 to meet customers' needs as much as possible by expanding capacity in Pyeongtaek as well as considering establishing a new plant in the U.S.," Han Seung-hoon, said on the company's earnings conference call, as reported by Nikkei. During the same call, the company reiterated that it is on schedule to produce its first 3 nm-based chip designs for customers during the first half of next year