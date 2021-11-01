© singulus

Singulus receives order from European semiconductor manufacturer

Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from a European semiconductor manufacturer for a vacuum coating system of the type ROTARIS. The contract volume is in the low single-digit million euros.

The application area is the series production of high-precision magnetic TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) sensors that are increasingly finding use in for example, the automotive sector, in PV inverters and for industrial applications. The cluster tools of the type ROTARIS enables layers to build up in an ultra-high vacuum in production conditions with a reproducibility accurate to one tenth of an angstrom (10-11 m). That is less than one atomic monolayer distributed homogeneously over a wafer with a diameter of 300 mm. “Following extensive examination of the coating results, our customer established that the ROTARIS vacuum coating system delivers the best results in terms of layer thickness control and coating quality,” says Dr. rer. nat. Christian Strahberger, COO and responsible for Semiconductor area at Singulus Technologies in a press release.