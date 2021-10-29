© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

ASE expands production – looking to add thousands of jobs

ASE Technology Holding, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, has reportedly launched a massive recruitment drive for its production basse in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where it's looking to hire over 2’000 workers.

The company is looking to hire engineers, management trainees and production assistants, and ASE is planning to fill the 2’000+ positions by the end of this year, the company told the Central News Agency (CNA), reports the Taipei Times. ASE is currently expanding its production in Kaohsiung, described by the company as ”one of the most important semiconductor hubs”. The company will build a new flip-chip packaging and testing plant in the city, scheduled to be completed by the end of the third quarter next year, the report continues.