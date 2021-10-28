© Infineon Business | October 28, 2021
Infineon to expand its operations in Malaysia
As previously reported, chip giant Infineon is looking to invest EUR 2.4 billion worldwide in 2022 as it expands its operations. Now information from the Malaysian Government states that company has also chosen to transfer its silicon carbide and gallium nitride epitaxy production to Kulim Hi-Tech Park and expand its manufacturing base in the country.
According to the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry in Malaysia, Mohamed Azmin Ali, this was expressed during a meeting with Chief Operating Officer of Infineon Technologies, Jochen Hanebeck on October 14, 2021. In an a press release from from the minister’s office, it becomes clear that the Government of Malaysia has expressed that it is willing to support and facilitate Infineon’s further investment plans and that the value of this expansion will be announced at a later stage. Infineon reportedly also expressed that it would continue to be a strategic partner to Malaysia accelerating the growth of the electrical and electronics industry, particularly in the areas of packaging, testing integrated circuits, and wafer processing. “This expansion will certainly lead to the creation of high-quality jobs and niche technology capabilities, of which the Malaysian Government will continue to work closely with Infineon Technologies in introducing strategic measures to solidify our growth,” the minister writes in the press release.
Renesas acquires Celeno to expand connectivity portfolio Renesas Electronics announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Celeno Communications, a provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions, under which Renesas will acquire Celeno in an all cash transaction valuing Celeno at approximately USD 315 million.
Siltronic breaks ground for a new fab in Singapore Munich-based Silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic, announces that it has broken ground for its new manufacturing facility at JTC's Tampines Wafer Fab Park in Singapore.
IQE partners with GlobalFoundries Cardiff-based supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and material solutions, IQE, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries to develop vital gallium nitride on silicon (GaN on Si) technologies for mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
indie Semi to acquire Symeo GmbH from Analog Devices indie Semiconductor has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specialising in radar hardware and software development.
TI is now the owner of a 300mm fab in Utah The previously announced USD 900 million deal has closed and the former Micron 300mm fab in Lehi, Utah is now in the hands of Texas Instruments.
Sponsored content by TotechShortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. Since the COVID-19 outbreak people worldwide have been forced to work and communicate from home, and sales of PC’s, game consoles and other smart devices have picked-up big time. This has resulted in a very high demand and shortage of electronic components in other industries. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Italian embedded specialist acquires Germany's Garz & Fricke SECO S.p.A., a player in the field of embedded solutions, IoT and AI solutions, is acquiring Hamburg based Garz & Fricke Group.
Zhenghai Group and Rohm set up SiC power module JV Zhenghai Group and Rohm have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business.
ACM receives order from global semiconductor manufacturer ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, says it has received an evaluation tool order for its Ultra C SAPS frontside cleaning tool from a major global semiconductor manufacturer.
Sponsored content by AEMtec GmbHWafer Back-End Services at AEMtec - a closed loop for your success AEMtec offers their customers Back-End production stages from wafer to complex micro and optoelectronic module assembly, from one source.
Some time ago AEMtec expanded the Wafer Back-End Services by introducing the electroless Under Bumb Metallization (UBM) and the Solder Balling processes. Significantly shorter delivery times, less workload and lower interface losses were achieved. Time-consuming intermediate steps have been eliminated. Steps that are outsourced in the typical industrial process are offered inhouse at AEMtec. Reduction of total lead time from 18 weeks to 8 weeks with the full-service AEMtec solution means faster market access for the customer`s product.
Kyocera to build two new plants for ceramic components Kyocera Corporation says it will construct two additional production facilities at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan. The new facilities will double the campus’ production capacity for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, while securing space for other manufacturing as Kyocera’s business expands.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.72 billion in billings worldwide in September 2021, according to SEMI.
GlobalWafer's merger with Siltronic hits a speed bump The completion of the of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances, says Siltronic.
Mobix Labs opens design centre in Australia Mobix Labs, a connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Micron pledges $150 billion investment in manufacturing The US memory manufacturer has announced that it plans to invest more than USD 150 billion globally in in manufacturing and R&D over the next decade; all in order to address the 2030-era demand for memory.
Micron to expand with $7B DRAM plant in Japan The US semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly looking to build a new manufacturing facility at its production site in Hiroshima. The company is set to invest JPY 800 billion, or USD 7 billion, in the expansion.
Edwards officially opens new technology centre in Ireland Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, Officially opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin in mid September.
Jenoptik acquires Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic Jenoptik strengthens its global photonics business via the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic.
PragmatIC Semiconductor raises $80 million in funding PragmatIC Semiconductor, a company dealing in flexible electronics, has secured USD 80 million of Series C funding. The company says it will use the funds to add to its capacity in the UK.
Taiyo Yuden expands MLCC production in Malaysia Japanese manufacturer Taiyo Yuden, will invest MYR 680 million (EUR 140 million) to expand its multilayer ceramic capacitors manufacturing facility in Kuching, Malaysia as the company is looking to increase its production capacity in the ASEAN region.
Hyundai Motor working on developing its own chips in-house The automotive industry has taken a hard hit from the current semiconductor shortage. One automaker that's had enough is South Korea's Hyundai Motor, who is now looking to develop its on semiconductor chips in order to cut reliance on others.
Sivers Semi is gearing up for growth – acquires MixComm Swedish technology company, Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to take pole position 5G mmWave semiconductors, and the company is taking a major step with the acquisition of US-based mmWave challenger, MixComm Inc.
Keeping EMI from LED drivers under control Question: How can I reduce electromagnetic interference when using LED drivers in lighting design?
AT&S continues to invest – 700 new jobs to be created The Austrian electronics specialist says it will invest EUR 500 million in its Leoben location over the next few years. The investment will see the creation of 700 new jobs.
TSMC's looking to expand with new chip plant in Japan During an online earnings briefing, TSMC CEO C. C. Wei, announced the company's intention to build a specialty technology fab in Japan.
Bosch to set up R&D centre for automotive electronics in Ireland The German engineering and technology company has announced that it will establish an automotive R&D centre in Limerick, Ireland, creating over 30 new jobs over the course of the next two year.Load more news