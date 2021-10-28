© Infineon

Infineon to expand its operations in Malaysia

As previously reported, chip giant Infineon is looking to invest EUR 2.4 billion worldwide in 2022 as it expands its operations. Now information from the Malaysian Government states that company has also chosen to transfer its silicon carbide and gallium nitride epitaxy production to Kulim Hi-Tech Park and expand its manufacturing base in the country.

According to the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry in Malaysia, Mohamed Azmin Ali, this was expressed during a meeting with Chief Operating Officer of Infineon Technologies, Jochen Hanebeck on October 14, 2021. In an a press release from from the minister’s office, it becomes clear that the Government of Malaysia has expressed that it is willing to support and facilitate Infineon’s further investment plans and that the value of this expansion will be announced at a later stage. Infineon reportedly also expressed that it would continue to be a strategic partner to Malaysia accelerating the growth of the electrical and electronics industry, particularly in the areas of packaging, testing integrated circuits, and wafer processing. “This expansion will certainly lead to the creation of high-quality jobs and niche technology capabilities, of which the Malaysian Government will continue to work closely with Infineon Technologies in introducing strategic measures to solidify our growth,” the minister writes in the press release.