BASF to sell Precision Microchemicals business

BASF and Entegris announces that the companies have signed an agreement to sell the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for USD 90 million. The transaction includes technology, intellectual property and brands and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The Precision Microchemicals business is part of the global Surface Technology business unit of the Coatings division of BASF, which operates under the Chemetall brand. The business includes the development, production and marketing of high-purity materials, such as cleaning chemicals, as well as lapping and polishing agent suspensions for chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), which are used in the electrical industry in particular for machining and surface treatment. The products are mainly used for cleaning and polishing hard drives (HDD) and ultra-hard surface materials such as semiconductors with a wide band gap (WBGS) - made from silicon carbide (SiC), among others, which is used in modern power and communication electronics. "Under the umbrella of Entegris - a global leader in specialty chemicals and material solutions for the microelectronics industry - the Precision Microchemicals business will be positioned to realize its full potential," says Christophe Cazabeau, Senior Vice President, Surface Technology, BASF in the press release. "The acquisition of the Precision Microchemicals business from BASF adds technical expertise, intellectual property and talent to our broad portfolio of specialty chemicals," says Bertrand Loy, President and CEO of Entegris. "In particular, it will expand our leadership position in the CMP suspension market for ultra-hard surface materials and serve some of the fastest growing end markets worldwide, including electric vehicles and 5G communications."