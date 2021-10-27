Components | October 27, 2021
Fingerprint Cards receives order from global card manufacturer
The Swedish biometrics specialist has received an initial order for the latest generation of its T-Shape biometric sensor module (T2), to be used by one of the top three card manufacturers to commercialise the next development of biometric payment cards.
The latest T-Shape (T2), which achieved compliance with Mastercard’s reference specifications earlier this year, delivers increased image quality and transaction speed as well as improved power efficiency. “I am very pleased that our latest sensor module for biometric cards is now being integrated in a card by one of the world’s top payment card producers. The T-Shape 2 will be an important part of the next step in the evolution of biometric payment cards, being smaller, faster and more cost efficient than its predecessor while also enhancing our already market-leading convenience and security. It is even simpler to integrate into the standard automated card manufacturing process, using the proven and accepted T-Shape packaging delivered in dual row. The result is higher throughput, reduced waste and lower embedding costs,” says Michel Roig, Senior VP BL Payments & Access at at Fingerprint Cards, in a press release.
indie Semi to acquire Symeo GmbH from Analog Devices indie Semiconductor has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specialising in radar hardware and software development.
TI is now the owner of a 300mm fab in Utah The previously announced USD 900 million deal has closed and the former Micron 300mm fab in Lehi, Utah is now in the hands of Texas Instruments.
Italian embedded specialist acquires Germany's Garz & Fricke SECO S.p.A., a player in the field of embedded solutions, IoT and AI solutions, is acquiring Hamburg based Garz & Fricke Group.
Zhenghai Group and Rohm set up SiC power module JV Zhenghai Group and Rohm have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business.
ACM receives order from global semiconductor manufacturer ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, says it has received an evaluation tool order for its Ultra C SAPS frontside cleaning tool from a major global semiconductor manufacturer.
Kyocera to build two new plants for ceramic components Kyocera Corporation says it will construct two additional production facilities at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan. The new facilities will double the campus’ production capacity for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, while securing space for other manufacturing as Kyocera’s business expands.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.72 billion in billings worldwide in September 2021, according to SEMI.
GlobalWafer's merger with Siltronic hits a speed bump The completion of the of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances, says Siltronic.
Mobix Labs opens design centre in Australia Mobix Labs, a connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia.
Micron pledges $150 billion investment in manufacturing The US memory manufacturer has announced that it plans to invest more than USD 150 billion globally in in manufacturing and R&D over the next decade; all in order to address the 2030-era demand for memory.
Micron to expand with $7B DRAM plant in Japan The US semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly looking to build a new manufacturing facility at its production site in Hiroshima. The company is set to invest JPY 800 billion, or USD 7 billion, in the expansion.
Edwards officially opens new technology centre in Ireland Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, Officially opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin in mid September.
Jenoptik acquires Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic Jenoptik strengthens its global photonics business via the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic.
PragmatIC Semiconductor raises $80 million in funding PragmatIC Semiconductor, a company dealing in flexible electronics, has secured USD 80 million of Series C funding. The company says it will use the funds to add to its capacity in the UK.
Taiyo Yuden expands MLCC production in Malaysia Japanese manufacturer Taiyo Yuden, will invest MYR 680 million (EUR 140 million) to expand its multilayer ceramic capacitors manufacturing facility in Kuching, Malaysia as the company is looking to increase its production capacity in the ASEAN region.
Hyundai Motor working on developing its own chips in-house The automotive industry has taken a hard hit from the current semiconductor shortage. One automaker that's had enough is South Korea's Hyundai Motor, who is now looking to develop its on semiconductor chips in order to cut reliance on others.
Sivers Semi is gearing up for growth – acquires MixComm Swedish technology company, Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to take pole position 5G mmWave semiconductors, and the company is taking a major step with the acquisition of US-based mmWave challenger, MixComm Inc.
AT&S continues to invest – 700 new jobs to be created The Austrian electronics specialist says it will invest EUR 500 million in its Leoben location over the next few years. The investment will see the creation of 700 new jobs.
TSMC's looking to expand with new chip plant in Japan During an online earnings briefing, TSMC CEO C. C. Wei, announced the company's intention to build a specialty technology fab in Japan.
Bosch to set up R&D centre for automotive electronics in Ireland The German engineering and technology company has announced that it will establish an automotive R&D centre in Limerick, Ireland, creating over 30 new jobs over the course of the next two year.
RFMW and CML Microcircuits ink global distribution agreement RFMW and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. announces that the companies are expanding their business relationship. Their existing distribution agreement has now been widened to include global marketing and sales of the CML product portfolio.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Omni-Pro Franchised distributor of passive electronic components and discrete semiconductors, New Yorker Electronics, announces that it has acquired Omni Pro Electronics, Inc., an electronic component distributor, located in Addison, Texas.
Pepperl+Fuchs adds to its capacity with a new facility Pepperl+Fuchs has officially opened its new production site in Trutnov, Czech Republic. This marks the conclusion of a project which started in 2019 and will allow the company to strengthen its position as a producer of industrial sensors.
RISC-V player announces expansion of US operation Andes Technology USA Corp., the HQ of the North America operations of Taiwan-based Andes Technology Corporation, a supplier a RISC-V processor cores, is planning a major expansion of Its US operation.