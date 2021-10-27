© Siltronic

Siltronic breaks ground for a new fab in Singapore

Munich-based Silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic, announces that it has broken ground for its new manufacturing facility at JTC's Tampines Wafer Fab Park in Singapore.

In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the company's investment of around EUR 2 billion until the end of 2024 is set to play an important role in trying to meet the growing semiconductor demand. "We support the expansion plans of our valued customers by adding a new 300 mm fab in Singapore. With the decision to invest in this cost-efficient facility, we are setting the course for Siltronic's continued successful future.", says Siltronic CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho in a press release. The global demand for semiconductor devices is growing continuously. Silicon wafers are the base material for these devices. Wafer supply is already tight and is expected to become even tighter in the next years. Siltronic started its operations in JTC's Tampines Wafer Fab Park in 1999 with the manufacturing of 200 mm silicon wafers. In 2006, Siltronic added a second fab under a joint venture with Samsung Electronics for the manufacturing of 300 mm silicon ingots and wafers. The new 300 mm fab under the joint venture with Samsung will be the most advanced wafer facility of the Siltronic Group, producing crystal ingots as well as polished and epitaxial wafers. About 600 new jobs for professionals, engineers, technicians and skilled workers will be created. "This is the largest investment in the history of Siltronic. With the new leading-edge production capacities, we will further strengthen our position as one of the technology leaders. This investment also demonstrates our long-term commitment in Singapore," von Plotho continues.