IQE partners with GlobalFoundries

Cardiff-based supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and material solutions, IQE, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries to develop vital gallium nitride on silicon (GaN on Si) technologies for mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.

The result of this collaboration will be a GaN on Si offering at GlobalFoundries' Fab 9 facility in Burlington, Vermont, using wafers supplied by IQE, a press release reads. Due to its material properties, gallium nitride is the material of choice for high-power, high-frequency applications and the global deployment of 5G networks has relied heavily on the use of such GaN technology. Future 5G systems, including mmWave, will address significant increases in data across mobile and digital ecosystems, supporting further growth for GaN-enabled solutions. Working together, GF and IQE say that the companies will pool their expertise and facilitate the development of building blocks for current and future communications systems. "IQE’s collaboration with GlobalFoundries marks a step change for us. It recognises the quality of our market-leading GaN products and demonstrates how IQE’s ever-closer customer relationships can bring more innovative products to market, at scale. This is a unique opportunity to leverage the performance of GaN with the cost structure of high-volume silicon manufacturing. We look forward to working closely with GlobalFoundries over the coming years," says Dr Wayne Johnson, Executive Vice President - Wireless & Emerging Products At IQE, in the press release.