© Rohm / Zhenghai Group Components | October 25, 2021
Zhenghai Group and Rohm set up SiC power module JV
Zhenghai Group and Rohm have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business.
The new company, HAIMOSIC (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD. is scheduled to be established in China in December 2021, and will be owned 80% by Shanghai Zhenghai Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhenghai Semiconductor) of Zhenghai Group and 20% by Rohm, a press release readsl The new company will focus on the development, design, manufacturing and sales of power modules using silicon carbide (SiC) power devices, with the aim of developing a power module business that is ideal for traction inverters and other applications in new energy vehicles. With this agreement the companies aims to develop highly efficient power modules by combining the inverter technology of the Zhenghai Group companies, the module technology of both companies, and ROHM's SiC chips. The module products to be developed through the new company are already scheduled to be used in electric vehicles, and mass production is planed to begin from 2022. "ROHM is a respected global leader in SiC devices. The establishment of a joint venture between ROHM and the Zhenghai Group to develop the SiC power module business will surely bring new changes to the power module market. Through more than 30 years of development, Zhenghai Group has accumulated rich industrialization experience in many industries such as rare earth permanent magnet, regenerative medicine, automobile interior, and electronic information. The Zhenghai Group has determined to make the power module business a strategic business for the Group, giving it the greatest support in terms of capital and human resources," says Bi Bohai, Chairman of Zhenghai Group in the press release. "We are very pleased to establish a joint venture with the Zhenghai Group, which has a wide range of businesses in China. As a leading company in SiC power devices, ROHM has been developing the world's most advanced devices and providing power solutions together with peripheral components. The development of power modules in the new company will encourage the use of SiC power devices in new energy vehicles, which are gaining momentum in China, as well as play an important role in other application research. Through the business of the new company with Zhenghai Group, we will aim for the further development and evolution of both companies," adds Isao Matsumoto, President and CEO of Rohm.
Kyocera to build two new plants for ceramic components Kyocera Corporation says it will construct two additional production facilities at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan. The new facilities will double the campus’ production capacity for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, while securing space for other manufacturing as Kyocera’s business expands.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.72 billion in billings worldwide in September 2021, according to SEMI.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
GlobalWafer's merger with Siltronic hits a speed bump The completion of the of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances, says Siltronic.
Mobix Labs opens design centre in Australia Mobix Labs, a connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia.
Micron pledges $150 billion investment in manufacturing The US memory manufacturer has announced that it plans to invest more than USD 150 billion globally in in manufacturing and R&D over the next decade; all in order to address the 2030-era demand for memory.
Micron to expand with $7B DRAM plant in Japan The US semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly looking to build a new manufacturing facility at its production site in Hiroshima. The company is set to invest JPY 800 billion, or USD 7 billion, in the expansion.
Sponsored content by iTACiTAC presents milestone at productronica 2021: MES becomes MOM The MES specialist iTAC Software AG will present an important milestone in its product development at productronica 2021: The iTAC.MES.Suite becomes the iTAC.MOM.Suite. The company is thus decisively further developing the existing Manufacturing Execution System for the digitalized factory world. The solution, which is being developed in cooperation with iTAC's holding company Dürr AG, has significant new features for controlling, optimizing and predicting production processes in real time. It is based on a completely new, open architecture and can therefore be integrated into existing ecosystems. iTAC will be attending the trade fair from November 16 to 19, 2021 in hall A3 at booth 161.
Edwards officially opens new technology centre in Ireland Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, Officially opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin in mid September.
Jenoptik acquires Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic Jenoptik strengthens its global photonics business via the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic.
PragmatIC Semiconductor raises $80 million in funding PragmatIC Semiconductor, a company dealing in flexible electronics, has secured USD 80 million of Series C funding. The company says it will use the funds to add to its capacity in the UK.
Taiyo Yuden expands MLCC production in Malaysia Japanese manufacturer Taiyo Yuden, will invest MYR 680 million (EUR 140 million) to expand its multilayer ceramic capacitors manufacturing facility in Kuching, Malaysia as the company is looking to increase its production capacity in the ASEAN region.
Hyundai Motor working on developing its own chips in-house The automotive industry has taken a hard hit from the current semiconductor shortage. One automaker that's had enough is South Korea's Hyundai Motor, who is now looking to develop its on semiconductor chips in order to cut reliance on others.
Sivers Semi is gearing up for growth – acquires MixComm Swedish technology company, Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to take pole position 5G mmWave semiconductors, and the company is taking a major step with the acquisition of US-based mmWave challenger, MixComm Inc.
Keeping EMI from LED drivers under control Question: How can I reduce electromagnetic interference when using LED drivers in lighting design?
AT&S continues to invest – 700 new jobs to be created The Austrian electronics specialist says it will invest EUR 500 million in its Leoben location over the next few years. The investment will see the creation of 700 new jobs.
Sponsored content by AEMtec GmbHWafer Back-End Services at AEMtec - a closed loop for your success AEMtec offers their customers Back-End production stages from wafer to complex micro and optoelectronic module assembly, from one source.
Some time ago AEMtec expanded the Wafer Back-End Services by introducing the electroless Under Bumb Metallization (UBM) and the Solder Balling processes. Significantly shorter delivery times, less workload and lower interface losses were achieved. Time-consuming intermediate steps have been eliminated. Steps that are outsourced in the typical industrial process are offered inhouse at AEMtec. Reduction of total lead time from 18 weeks to 8 weeks with the full-service AEMtec solution means faster market access for the customer`s product.
TSMC's looking to expand with new chip plant in Japan During an online earnings briefing, TSMC CEO C. C. Wei, announced the company's intention to build a specialty technology fab in Japan.
Bosch to set up R&D centre for automotive electronics in Ireland The German engineering and technology company has announced that it will establish an automotive R&D centre in Limerick, Ireland, creating over 30 new jobs over the course of the next two year.
RFMW and CML Microcircuits ink global distribution agreement RFMW and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. announces that the companies are expanding their business relationship. Their existing distribution agreement has now been widened to include global marketing and sales of the CML product portfolio.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Omni-Pro Franchised distributor of passive electronic components and discrete semiconductors, New Yorker Electronics, announces that it has acquired Omni Pro Electronics, Inc., an electronic component distributor, located in Addison, Texas.
Sponsored content by TotechShortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. Since the COVID-19 outbreak people worldwide have been forced to work and communicate from home, and sales of PC’s, game consoles and other smart devices have picked-up big time. This has resulted in a very high demand and shortage of electronic components in other industries. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Pepperl+Fuchs adds to its capacity with a new facility Pepperl+Fuchs has officially opened its new production site in Trutnov, Czech Republic. This marks the conclusion of a project which started in 2019 and will allow the company to strengthen its position as a producer of industrial sensors.
RISC-V player announces expansion of US operation Andes Technology USA Corp., the HQ of the North America operations of Taiwan-based Andes Technology Corporation, a supplier a RISC-V processor cores, is planning a major expansion of Its US operation.
NXP Semiconductors names new CFO NXP Semiconductors announces that the company names Bill Betz has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
GlobalWafers / Siltronic deal gets a green light from the US GlobalWafers has provided an update regarding its ts all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic AG.
Samsung starts mass production of its 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics says that it has begun mass producing its 14-nanometer DRAM, based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
Schurter completes its latest Swiss expansion The new construction and conversion of the Schurter Group headquarters in Lucerne, Switzerland has been completed.
UK is off the table for potential Intel fab after Brexit The UK would have been a potential site for an Intel fab, but not after Brexit, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the BBC.Load more news