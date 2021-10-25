© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

ACM receives order from global semiconductor manufacturer

CM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, says it has received an evaluation tool order for its Ultra C SAPS frontside cleaning tool from a major global semiconductor manufacturer.

The tool is expected to be installed in the prospective customer’s China-based development fab in the first quarter of 2022. “This order represents a great opportunity for ACM from a global semiconductor company with operations in China,” says Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM Research in a press release. “The manufacturer chose to evaluate ACM’s SAPS technology to assess its ability to enhance the manufacturer’s R&D capability and production processes. We believe a successful evaluation of this tool could lead to larger business opportunities with this customer and other major customers in the region.” ACM’s proprietary Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) advanced wafer cleaning technology employs alternating phases of megasonic waves in the gap between a megasonic transducer and the wafer. Unlike the stationary megasonic transducers used in previous generations of megasonic wafer cleaning systems, SAPS technology moves or tilts the transducer while the wafer rotates, enabling megasonic energy to be delivered uniformly across all points on the wafer, even if the wafer is warped.