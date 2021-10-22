© Kyocera Corporation

Kyocera to build two new plants for ceramic components

Kyocera Corporation says it will construct two additional production facilities at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan. The new facilities will double the campus’ production capacity for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, while securing space for other manufacturing as Kyocera’s business expands.

The growth of Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G telecommunications services is fueling demand for semiconductors used in nearly everything from personal computers, smartphones, and data centers to automobiles. To respond to this acceleration in the semiconductor market, Kyocera is increasing production of high-demand fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company plans to begin production of fine ceramic components at the new No.7-1 plant in October 2022, and at the No.7-2 plant in October 2023. Kyocera expects its fine ceramic business expansion to stimulate economic development in Kagoshima Prefecture and create new employment opportunities in the community. No.7-2, the bigger of the two buildings, will provide the company with an additional 37,487 square metres of space. No.7-1 on the other hand will offer Kyocera an additional 10,120 square metres of space. Construction of the first plant – No.7-1 – is scheduled to start in November 2021, with the facility ready to open in October 2022. The second plant – No.7-2 – will start construction in November this year as well, but wont be ready to open until October 2023.