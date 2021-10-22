Real-time Ethernet for all

The real-time processing of data for OPC UA, as well as many other tactile Internet applications, are coming up fast as important new areas of industrial communication. This is due in large part to the emergence of 5G technologies and the increase in factories installing 10+ GbE networks. The stranglehold that many established proprietary industrial Ethernet installations have had for so many years is now starting to be released by Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), which is ushering in these real-time applications.