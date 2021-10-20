© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Edwards officially opens new technology centre in Ireland

Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, Officially opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin in mid September.

The new site and associated field service operations have so far employed a workforce of around 100 people, 90% of whom are technicians or engineers, and this is expected to increase to around 120 by the end of the year, according to a report from the IDA Ireland, the countrys Foreign Direct Investment agency. The STC, which will help support the semiconductor manufacturing industry in Ireland, represents an investment in the region of USD 7.5 million. The new 4,000 square metre facility will use advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps and abatement equipment.