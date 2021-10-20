© Jenoptik

Jenoptik acquires Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic

Jenoptik strengthens its global photonics business via the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic.

Jenoptik AG is set to acquire from Berliner Glas GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASML Holding N.V., a 100 percent stake in BG Medical Applications GmbH (Berliner Glas Medical), SwissOptic AG, a specialist in the development and manufacture of optical components and assemblies and Chinese company SwissOptic (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., (together with SwissOptic AG, SwissOptic). “With this strategic acquisition we will strengthen our global and fast-growing photonics business by significantly expanding our already strong semiconductor equipment business, and, in particular, our highly attractive medical technology business,” says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG in a press release. In 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately EUR 130 million in revenue. The purchase price amounts to around EUR 300 million. The contracting parties have agreed not to disclose the exact terms of the transaction. Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic currently employ around 500 people worldwide. The management will continue to act in its current function for Berliner Glas Medical und SwissOptic under the umbrella of the Jenoptik Group,