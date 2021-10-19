© Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden expands MLCC production in Malaysia

Japanese manufacturer Taiyo Yuden, will invest MYR 680 million (EUR 140 million) to expand its multilayer ceramic capacitors manufacturing facility in Kuching, Malaysia as the company is looking to increase its production capacity in the ASEAN region.

Construction of the expansion started last month. The Kuching facility will span over 36,500 square meters, and is expected to be up and running March 2023, according to a report from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). “MIDA has been working closely with Taiyo Yuden in ensuring the smooth implementation of their expansion project that will generate an additional 2,000 job opportunities,” says Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry in the report. The company says that it foresees a higher demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors in the future due to the advancement of technologies in automobiles, electrical and electronics, 5G smartphones and communications infrastructure, hence the move to expand its production capacity.