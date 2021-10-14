© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RFMW and CML Microcircuits ink global distribution agreement

RFMW and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. announces that the companies are expanding their business relationship. Their existing distribution agreement has now been widened to include global marketing and sales of the CML product portfolio.

This partnership will now include CML's new SµRF range of high frequency, high bandwidth ICs targeting RF and mmWave markets. RFMW is a specialised distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialised component-engineering support. Under the agreement, RFMW is now franchised to market and sell the CML product offerings worldwide. “We’re excited to partner with RFMW on a global basis as we increase our focus on CMLs RF components portfolio to complement our existing products. We look forward to increasing market share and growing the CML brand as customers recognize the performance advantages CML offers. RFMW’s technically competent sales team is ideally positioned to help us accomplish this and expand our business over the full range of their customer base,” says Mark McCabe, Managing Director at CML Microcircuits, in a press release. “We are incredibly excited to expand our CML partnership with a global distribution agreement. Having seen customer requirements for their products outside of our former franchised territory of North America, we now have the opportunity to increase our sales efforts with integrated RF/analog devices that complement products offered from other RFMW suppliers for the RF communications market. Linearizers, quadrature mod/demods, synthesizers and their new Semiconductor Microwave RF (SmRF) components provide our sales team with more tools to support customer designs,” adds Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW.