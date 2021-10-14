© New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics acquires Omni-Pro

Franchised distributor of passive electronic components and discrete semiconductors, New Yorker Electronics, announces that it has acquired Omni Pro Electronics, Inc., an electronic component distributor, located in Addison, Texas.

“The purchase of Omni Pro is an integral component of our aggressive acquisition plan, which targets distributors whose products and corporate culture complement our own,” says Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics in a press release. “We are actively identifying companies that fit our acquisition model and have in place the financial, strategic, and operational expertise to execute the purchase of those distributors who meet our criteria.” Omni Pro maintains a deep inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial, and aerospace/defense applications. Ari Frankel, Chief Operating Officer of New Yorker Electronics noted, “The acquisition of Omni Pro further affirms our growth-via-acquisition strategy, which is implemented to yield economies of scale for both New Yorker Electronics and the acquired distributor. Moreover, our customers now have enhanced direct franchise access to an outsized portfolio of quality components from a wider selection of manufacturers and value-added services. We are looking forward to, and actively working to complete our next acquisition.” The terms of the transaction has not been disclosed.